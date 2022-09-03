Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon News
Danville Auction hay sale
DANVILLE – The Danville Auction hay sale is now at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday. Below are the Aug. 27 hay sale results.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wagner trial in jeopardy of public viewing after six years of investigations, proceedings
WAVERLY, Ohio — It is the largest, most expensive investigation and trial in the state’s history, and while it’s solely funded by taxpayers, the public is in jeopardy of viewing the open court proceedings of the Wagner trials. The slaying of eight members of the Rhoden family...
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Fuel/retail development possible near U.S. 30/Ohio 13 interchange on Mansfeld's north side
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank on Wednesday voted to sell two parcels of land, a move that could result in a sizeable fuel and retail development near U.S. 30 and Ohio 13. The two parcels -- a small part of nearly two dozen vacant acres northwest of the...
crawfordcountynow.com
No bond for Willard murder suspect
HURON—A Norwalk man was denied bond after being charged with a double murder. Zachary Boster, 25, of Norwalk, was arraigned this morning. A Huron County Judge denied bond in the case. Boster is charged with two counts of murder and aggravated murder, as well as a parole violation. According...
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
Knox Pages
Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations
MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores
Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Mount Vernon News
One mobile home LOT available
One mobile home LOT availalbe in 55 and older community with city water & sewer. Call for information. Won’t last long. 614-620-4321.
crawfordcountynow.com
Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet
BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Vernon News
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Marcus Porter—35 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Porter is wanted for probation violation on child endangering. He has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton, and Columbus areas.
richlandsource.com
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
wtuz.com
Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking
An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
13abc.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
whbc.com
Brown Promotes New Proposed Farm Bill in Wayne
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is holding roundtable discussions with farmers across the state in preparation for creation of the next farm bill. Brown was at the Green Field organic farm south of Wooster last week. He says the bill needs...
Comments / 0