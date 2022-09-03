ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Mount Vernon News

Danville Auction hay sale

DANVILLE – The Danville Auction hay sale is now at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday. Below are the Aug. 27 hay sale results.
DANVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

No bond for Willard murder suspect

HURON—A Norwalk man was denied bond after being charged with a double murder. Zachary Boster, 25, of Norwalk, was arraigned this morning. A Huron County Judge denied bond in the case. Boster is charged with two counts of murder and aggravated murder, as well as a parole violation. According...
NORWALK, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Concerns About Self-Checkout in Ohio Stores

Stores are leaning into automation more than ever. Sam's Club increased its membership fee. And one of the reasons for the fee hike was technology investments. Stores are adding more self-checkout options to their locations. Walmart is also a part of the practice. Corporations often choose self-checkout stations over hiring several cashiers.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet

BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.
ONTARIO, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Among Eight Charged in Drug Trafficking

An announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Northern District of Ohio Office related to the arrest of eight individuals and the distribution of drugs. In March 2020, federal, state, and local law enforcement began investigating a suspected drug trafficking operation based in the Wayne and Stark County areas.
STARK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Brown Promotes New Proposed Farm Bill in Wayne

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is holding roundtable discussions with farmers across the state in preparation for creation of the next farm bill. Brown was at the Green Field organic farm south of Wooster last week. He says the bill needs...
WOOSTER, OH

