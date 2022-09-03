ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: 'Another World' Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon's Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Deadline

Pauley Perrette, Ex-'NCIS' Star, Reveals She Nearly Died From A Stroke

A very personal Twitter post by Pauley Perrette on Saturday revealed that the last year has been a tough one for the former NCIS actress. Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, detailed her struggle. Most surprising was that she had major health problems. "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne. "Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!" Perrette, age...
digitalspy.com

Actor Bruce Montague dies

British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
HollywoodLife

Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving 'NCIS': It Was An 'Honest' End For Gibbs

"What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging," NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with." The 70-year-old actor revealed that he's "not retired." As for Gibbs, "The character is living in Alaska as far as I know."
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith's Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It's been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith's ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
The List

The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives

Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Outsider.com

'NCIS': Jimmy Palmer's Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he's an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we've seen Jimmy's growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
