Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Flu Shots Tied to Lower Stroke Risk
Annual flu shots were tied to lower ischemic stroke risk, a case-control study in Spain showed. Older adults who received an influenza vaccine were 12% less likely to have an ischemic stroke versus people who weren't vaccinated (adjusted OR 0.88, 95% CI 0.84-0.92), according to Francisco Jose de Abajo, MD, MPH, PhD, of the University of Alcalá in Madrid, and colleagues.
Nordic Walking Can Improve Your Heart Function. Here's How It Works.
A recent study found people with coronary artery disease saw improved health outcomes after committing to the workout for 12 weeks.
Prescribing of Newer Diabetes Drugs Not Up to Snuff in Black Patients?
Prescriptions for SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists were not equitable across racial groups, according to an analysis of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) data. Compared with white patients, Black patients had the lowest odds of being prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors (adjusted OR 0.72, 95% CI 0.71-0.74) and GLP-1 receptor agonists (aOR 0.64, 95% CI 0.63-0.66) for their type 2 diabetes, after adjusting for patient-level and system-level factors, reported Julio A. Lamprea-Montealegre, MD, MPH, PhD, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues.
Food access increased for children in 2021, but decreased for adults living alone
Children had more access to food in 2021 compared to the previous year. But for other groups such as the elderly and women living alone, food insecurity was on the rise, according to the U.S.
Dementia Risk and HRT; Gut Alterations and Alzheimer's; Prescription Opioids and MS
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) was associated with an increased dementia risk in a population-based, longitudinal study in Taiwan. (Neurology) Post-9/11 U.S. veterans with a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than veterans without a TBI history. (JAMA Neurology) Gut microbiota alterations were seen...
Long COVID Risk Factors May Include Loneliness, Depression, Stress
High levels of pre-existing psychological distress prior to a COVID-19 infection were associated with an increased risk for developing long COVID symptoms, according to a prospective cohort study. Participants who self-reported psychological distress -- including probable depression or anxiety, being very worried about COVID-19, and feeling lonely some of the...
Inflammation Marker May Spot Atopic Dermatitis Risk Early in Childhood
Elevated levels of an inflammation marker in the skin during infancy doubled the likelihood that a child would develop atopic dermatitis by age 2 years, a prospective study in newborns showed. The hazard ratio (HR) for atopic dermatitis at age 2 was 2.11 among children who had elevated levels of...
FDA Clears Neuromodulator; Bandy Lee Still Not Back at Yale; Most Depressed Cities
The FDA cleared the SAINT neuromodulation system for adults with major depression that has not improved enough with antidepressants, Magnus Medical announced. Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedinCell are initiating a phase III safety and efficacy trial of a subcutaneous long-acting injectable formulation of olanzapine (formerly mdc-TJK) for schizophrenia. Even though melatonin...
Forehead Temperature Checks May Miss Fevers in Black Patients
Temporal temperature measurement was associated with a lower odds of detecting fever compared with oral measurement in Black patients hospitalized with suspected infection, but not white patients, a retrospective cross-sectional study showed. Among over 4,300 patients, the prevalence of fever in Black patients was 10.1% with temporal measurement and 13.2%...
