Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
14 indicted by Brown County grand jury
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Fourteen individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas recently. Among those indicted was Dustin S. Faul, 50, of Ripley, Ohio. Faul was indicted on one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, one count of trafficking in marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana. All counts are third-degree felonies and include specifications for forfeiture of money and guns in a drug case.
Ledger Independent
Maysville’s 18th Annual Pigout is just around the corner
The 18th Annual Maysville Pigout is just around the corner. The festival gets underway Friday, Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m. One of the 10 Pigout coordinators, Christal Henderson said the group has been working to put this festival together since March and the event will host more than 20 food vendors along with vendors selling shaved ice, lemonade and ice cream as well as non-food vendors.
Ledger Independent
Drama team presenting drama at Shepherd’s House
On September 11, at 6 p.m., Faith Walk Christian Drama Team will be in Maysville at The Shepherd’s House Church presenting their drama entitled “Spiritual Warfare: Are You Ready For The Battle?”. According to Sharon Toller, the local coordinator for this event, the Faith Walk Christian Drama Team...
Ledger Independent
Wayback Wednesday
Hollywood actor, Don Galloway and his family admire the street sign in Brooksville on the street renamed Don Galloway Drive in 1973.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ledger Independent
MCTC kicks off fall semester with events for students, faculty and staff
The Fall 2022 semester is underway at Maysville Community and Technical College. Students as well as faculty and staff were greeted with kickoff events to help mark off the start of classes. Students were invited to attend MCTC Welcome Week events on each campus which included food and games, prize...
Comments / 0