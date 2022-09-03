The 18th Annual Maysville Pigout is just around the corner. The festival gets underway Friday, Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10 p.m. One of the 10 Pigout coordinators, Christal Henderson said the group has been working to put this festival together since March and the event will host more than 20 food vendors along with vendors selling shaved ice, lemonade and ice cream as well as non-food vendors.

MAYSVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO