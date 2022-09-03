Read full article on original website
Brian
4d ago
I found one on my farm a few years ago. It had a box for shipping with it. I sent it back. I found a ballon that had been released by a church group located in central Iowa once. I couldn’t believe a simple helium balloon traveled to south central Ohio.
Reply
2
Related
sciotopost.com
North Court Railroad Bridge to Open in October, With Plans to Reclose Again
Pickaway – North Court street has been closed for almost a year cutting off Circleville to a well-used access to US-23 since October of 2021, now plans to reopen are coming soon, but it’s temporary. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some issues according to the Pickaway...
WCPO
Flooding continues across the Tri-State
FLOOD WATCH: Entire Tri-State until 11 p.m. The Tri-State has been hit with multiple days of heavy rain. Multiple reports of flooding have been reported throughout the weekend, with more rain on the way. This is why the entire Tri-State is under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Similar to the weekend, expect showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon and evening. There could be localized flooding. Today's highs make it to the mid-70s.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for person feared swept away by flood waters in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio— Rescue personnel in Pike County responded to the Camp Creek Township area shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a missing person. According to reports from dispatchers, an individual was reported missing from a residence in the 200 block of Skidmore Hollow Road and is feared to have been swept away by high water.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle fire shuts down route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire along route 23 in Pickaway County. According to initial reports, a sedan was on fire in the median just north of South Bloomfield. Crews on the scene said the southbound lanes of the highway were currently closed due to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton residents call for city's help as intersection continues to flood
Neighbors said every time they get a heavy rainfall the intersection at Madison and Symmes floods. They noted this has been happening for years and need the city's help to solve the problem
peakofohio.com
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in Champaign County
Wednesday morning just after 6:00 the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a motorcycle. Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies along with North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS immediately responded to the 8500 block of U.S. Route 36 East (near Woodstock). The report says that Dallas...
Jackson, Ohio police crack down on illegally ‘reserved’ Apple Festival parking
JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson Police Department in Ohio says they will be actively patroling the streets during the Apple Festival for illegally blocked off parking. According to JPD Chief Brett Hinsch, they often see objects blocking street parking in front of homes and businesses such as cones, chairs, ropes, recycling bins, saw horses, […]
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Update: U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Arrest Fayette County Wanted Man
FAYETTE – A series of crimes led Fayette County Sheriff deputies on a manhunt Tuesday evening in northwest Fayette County. The incident began on Wesley Chapel Road near the intersection of Reid Road at approximately 4:58 p.m. on September 6, 2022. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his...
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County
Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash . It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County. Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy...
sciotopost.com
New Business: Fairfield Loves Gas Station To Open Before the End of the Year
LANCASTER – If you have ever traveled 188 to Lancaster from Circleville there is a lot of farmland to see but not much of anything else, including gas stations if you needed it, now Loves is making a change to that. Loves broke ground in May of this year...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Alpaca Days are Just Around the Corner
WILLIAMSPORT – Alpaca Days are right around the corner, owners of the local Pickaway County farm open up every year to offer an amazing opportunity to visit. Ever seen or touched one of these creatures up close? These super friendly, curious animals are available to meet and greet on September 24- 25th at one of the biggest Alpaca farms in the state. Located at 10981 US Highway 22 in Williamsport, Ohio, it’s a short drive to see and learn about these amazing gentle creatures. Best of all, they have babies and lots of them.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – 63 Year Old Dies in Crash
Fairfield- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed another injured. According to OSP the crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 204 at Lake Road in Walnut Township. Marilyn Klose, 63, of Pleasantville, was traveling north on Lake Road when OSHP said she...
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate a weekend shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that took place over the weekend. According to reports, officers responded to the 100 block of Race Street on Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area. Witnesses told police that several...
Nearly 50-mile chase leads authorities through 3 counties, ends with arrest
An 18-year-old man was arrested after an early morning chase that led law enforcement through three counties, our news partners at WCPO reported. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to WCPO.
Comments / 2