Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach

SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck

The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg

(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
