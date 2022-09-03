Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft during ODU football game
VT confirmed that personal items were missing from its locker room following the football matchup. ODU apologized, and said the theft detracted from "great things."
wfxrtv.com
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
NY Student Among 2 Dead In Mass Shooting At Virginia College Party: Reports
A pre-nursing major from New York and 25-year-old man were identified as the two people killed in a mass shooting at a party that left five others wounded near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia around midnight Sunday, Sept. 4, according to multiple reports. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student,...
princessanneindy.com
A young farm grows on a cozy suburban lot in Virginia Beach
SALEM — David Kerr dreams of becoming a farmer, and he’s not going to let a little thing like a lack of land get in his way. Kerr’s house, located in a suburban community, is instantly recognizable because he’s the only one with a crop of kale growing in the front yard. Around back, he has a summer vegetable garden, but his main stock in trade right now is microgreens.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck
The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
NAS Oceana welcomes home four squadrons following a nine-month deployment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Labor Day morning, four Super Hornet Squadrons which are part of Carrier Air Wing One, returned to N.A.S Oceana after a nine-month deployment aboard USS Harry S. Truman. It’s the moment dozens of families have waited months for. “It’s very exciting,” said Katlin...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
2 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting involving students near NC-VA border
Norfolk, VA — Seven people were injured Sunday morning in a mass shooting near a university campus in Norfolk, Virginia. Four women and three men were injured in the shooting. At least two people have died from their injuries, 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight, Norfolk police said.
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
Car crashes into home near Currituck school
There were no injuries reported after a vehicle struck a house early Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
3 teenage girls arrested after shooting into air near Hampton church, police say
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Three teenage girls were arrested Sunday after Hampton police say they fired shots into the air near a church on Fox Hill Road. Hampton police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Fox Hill Road near Community Presbyterian Church just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.
