Town officials go on the offensive to attract vendors, shoppers. You can throw the census figures out the window if you are traveling to Hillsville this weekend. While that may sound like an odd sentence, what normally is a town of about 3,000 residents will multiply by about 100 times this weekend as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the Annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market.

HILLSVILLE, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO