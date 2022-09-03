ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Brandi Glanville’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Eddie Cibrian’s 2 Sons

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu8SU_0hgul95f00

Mom on duty! Brandi Glanville can’t get enough of her two sons, Mason and Jake — even if it means seeing ex-husband Eddie Cibrian from time to time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the Take Two actor, who were married for eight years, welcomed Mason in June 2003 and Jake in April 2007. The duo, however, called it quits in July 2009. The split came just months after Us Weekly broke the news in March 2009 that Cibrian had an affair with LeAnn Rimes after meeting on the set of Northern Lights .

While Glanville has had her ups and downs with her ex-spouse and his new wife — Cibrian married Rimes in April 2011 — her children have always come first. In fact, her boys have helped her mend fences with the country singer, whom she publicly feuded with for years after the cheating scandal.

“I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious. They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures,” the Bravo personality said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in June 2021. “The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well.”

Rimes, for her part, exclusively told Us in April 2022 that she and the Drinking and Tweeting author were pals now as they continue to navigate their blended family.

“Oh, I love her! I mean I do. I love her. We get along very well. She’s fun. We have a great time at all the holidays,” the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer said at the time. “We are connected through the boys and we have great respect for one another.”

A few years prior, Glanville gave fans an inside look at her life with Mason and Jake , revealing that during the COVID-19 pandemic she was the more relaxed homeschooling parent.

“I’m like the fun crazy one, and he’s like the boring one that makes sure they do their homework. I’m like, ‘That’s on you. Nobody made sure I did mine,’” she said during a May 2020 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast . “I do everything else for them, I’m not doing their homework for them too. Plus, I can’t. F–k that.”

The Famously Single alum has since gushed about her sons via social media calling them “grown ass men” in June 2022 via Instagram . “I feel comfortable saying that, I raise them right,” she added.

Scroll down to see some of Glanville’s cutest moments with her kids:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Scott Disick’s Sweetest Moments With His and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign

Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Eddie Cibrian
Person
Leann Rimes
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s Relationship Timeline

From sparks flying to splitting amicably. Alex Rodriguez briefly dated nutrionist Kathryne Padgett following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Real Housewives#Bravo#The Hollywood Raw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy