"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
Register O’Donnell Reports on August 2022 Real Estate Activity in Norfolk County
Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reported that the August 2022 numbers relative to Norfolk County recordings indicate a notable decrease in overall real estate activity, particularly with mortgage activity, as compared to the August 2021 numbers, but continue to show an increase in average sale prices from a year ago.
Town of Franklin: Unofficial Results - MA State Primary - 09/06/22 (audio)
-------------- We are now producing this in collaboration with Franklin.TV and Franklin Public Radio (wfpr.fm) or 102.9 on the Franklin area radio dial. This podcast is my public service effort for Franklin but we can't do. it alone. We can always use your help. How can you help?. If you...
Franklin Art Association: Monthly Meeting & Demonstration - Sep 7 at 6:30 PM
FAA Monthly Meeting & Demonstration 6:30 - 8:30 PM at the Franklin Senior Center. Deborah Drummond will be our invited artist for our first meeting on September 7. Deborah is a Boston area artist who for many years practiced as a professional freelance illustrator/designer and photographer. She returned to painting non-objective abstraction working in acrylic, collage and printmaking and will share her experience and techniques. Her work is focused on non-objective abstraction in acrylic, collage and printmaking. Mid-century and color field art are primary influences and inspiration in her work.
Current drought conditions for Franklin, update scheduled for Town Council meeting Sep 7
"The different categories of drought actually increased across the Northeast this week with the exception of the extreme drought area which did shrink thanks to those heavy rain showers south of Boston. #Drought2022" One of the presentations scheduled for the Town Council meeting on Weds Sep 7 is an update...
Franklin PMC Kids Ride scheduled as an "in person" event for Sep 25
On Sunday, September 25th, the Franklin PMC (Pan Mass Challenge) Kids Ride will be one of 20 PMC Kids Rides throughout the New England area. In 2020 and 2021, the ride was held virtually, but we are excited to host the ride live again this year. PMC Kids Rides are...
State Primary Election - all 9 Franklin precincts vote at Franklin High School
The voting opened this morning at 6 AM and will close at 8 PM today. All 9 precincts vote at Franklin High School. The Franklin unofficial results will be shared as soon as they are available from Nancy Danello, Franklin Town Clerk. Information on the State Primary can be found...
Franklin Cultural District: #artshappenhere - Cultural Festival has a full schedule for the Main Stage
Summer is behind us, the rain has ended for now and it looks like a great weekend for the 2nd Franklin Community Unity Cultural Festival. Food trucks, beer & wine garden, artisan vendors, non-profit alley, and entertainment all afternoon on the Main Stage all in and around the Town Common.
Hockomock Field Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Carney, Downing
KAITLYN CARNEY, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin is coming off a dominant, historic season and Carney was the driving force behind the Panthers winning a third straight league title and reaching their first state semifinal. The reigning HockomockSports.com Player of the Year led the league in scoring for the second straight season, and the 55 goals she accounted for (37 goals and 18 assists) was more than all but two other teams. Carney is known for her intensity in the midfield, tracking back to win possession and then turning it instantly into attack. Her physicality is tough for teams to match and she has a powerful shot that makes her a threat anywhere in the circle. With strong stick skills to get past defenders and the vision to get the ball to her teammates around the cage, Carney draws the attention of all opposing defenders and opens up space for the rest of the team to attack. Franklin will be eyeing another Kelley-Rex title and another deep tournament run and Carney will again be the engine in the Panthers midfield to push the team forward.
2022 Hockomock League Volleyball Preview: Franklin
HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
Hockomock Volleyball: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Lacerda
TAYLOR LACERDA, JUNIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin has won four straight league titles (sharing the last three with King Philip) and Lacerda is one of the players that the Panthers will be leaning on this fall to make it five in a row. As a sophomore, Lacerda emerged as Franklin’s top threat on the outside with her strong leap and great vision to find a hole in the opposing defense. She finished with 188 kills in 2021, but also added 258 digs and 34 aces, showing that she was more than just a dynamic hitter. Lacerda’s quickness and athleticism will get the chance to shine this season, as Franklin will have a few starting spots that need to be filled with new faces. The Panthers will continue to target league titles and hopefully, another deep tournament run and Lacerda’s continued growth on the outside will be a crucial component to their success this season.
