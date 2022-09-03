ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

"Fascinating Facts About Today’s New Voters and College Students" "It’s difficult to unteach old dogs old tricks, and this applies particularly to the creators of The Mindset List, Tom McBride (mcbridet@beloit.edu) and Ron Nief (niefr@beloit.edu). Each year about this time we just naturally start thinking about the world we know and how it compares to the world of this year’s high school graduates preparing to head off to college, voting booths, and other great adventures. Their’s is a different world from their mentors and even from those just a few years older.
Franklin Art Association: Monthly Meeting & Demonstration - Sep 7 at 6:30 PM

FAA Monthly Meeting & Demonstration 6:30 - 8:30 PM at the Franklin Senior Center. Deborah Drummond will be our invited artist for our first meeting on September 7. Deborah is a Boston area artist who for many years practiced as a professional freelance illustrator/designer and photographer. She returned to painting non-objective abstraction working in acrylic, collage and printmaking and will share her experience and techniques. Her work is focused on non-objective abstraction in acrylic, collage and printmaking. Mid-century and color field art are primary influences and inspiration in her work.
Hockomock Field Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Carney, Downing

KAITLYN CARNEY, SENIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin is coming off a dominant, historic season and Carney was the driving force behind the Panthers winning a third straight league title and reaching their first state semifinal. The reigning HockomockSports.com Player of the Year led the league in scoring for the second straight season, and the 55 goals she accounted for (37 goals and 18 assists) was more than all but two other teams. Carney is known for her intensity in the midfield, tracking back to win possession and then turning it instantly into attack. Her physicality is tough for teams to match and she has a powerful shot that makes her a threat anywhere in the circle. With strong stick skills to get past defenders and the vision to get the ball to her teammates around the cage, Carney draws the attention of all opposing defenders and opens up space for the rest of the team to attack. Franklin will be eyeing another Kelley-Rex title and another deep tournament run and Carney will again be the engine in the Panthers midfield to push the team forward.
2022 Hockomock League Volleyball Preview: Franklin

HockomockSports.com has published its outlook for the Volleyball teams for the fall 2022 season. We share the FHS outlook and link to the full Hockomock League outlook below. 2021 Record: 18-2 (Kelley-Rex co-champion) 2021 Finish: Reached Div. 1 Final Four. Coach: Samantha Redmond. Although Franklin only graduated a small number...
Hockomock Volleyball: Players to Watch in 2022 - FHS' Lacerda

TAYLOR LACERDA, JUNIOR – FRANKLIN. Franklin has won four straight league titles (sharing the last three with King Philip) and Lacerda is one of the players that the Panthers will be leaning on this fall to make it five in a row. As a sophomore, Lacerda emerged as Franklin’s top threat on the outside with her strong leap and great vision to find a hole in the opposing defense. She finished with 188 kills in 2021, but also added 258 digs and 34 aces, showing that she was more than just a dynamic hitter. Lacerda’s quickness and athleticism will get the chance to shine this season, as Franklin will have a few starting spots that need to be filled with new faces. The Panthers will continue to target league titles and hopefully, another deep tournament run and Lacerda’s continued growth on the outside will be a crucial component to their success this season.
