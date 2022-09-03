Read full article on original website
River Valley XC girls take first place at Skyline Lanes Invitational
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) - River Valley, South Gallia, Meigs, Federal Hocking, Vinton County, Rock Hill, Oak Hill, Waterford, South Webster, Alexander, Wellston, and Symmes Valley all got together for a cross country meet at River Valley High School on Wednesday night in the Skyline Lanes Invitational. The River Valley...
Greg L. Carter
RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Gregory L. Carter, age 72 of Rio Grande, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born November 14, 1949 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late J. Merrill and Marguerite Pitchford Carter. Greg owned and operated an autobody repair shop for many years. He was a very talented designer, engineer, builder and mechanic.
Russell D. Wood
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Russell D. Wood, age 91 of Gallipolis, died Saturday evening September 3, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Born May 26, 1931 in Vinton, he was the son of the late Hollis D. and Vivian E. Russell Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his first wife, Ellen Conduff Wood who preceded him in Oct. 1979 and by a sister, Helen Evans.
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Class of 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 in…
