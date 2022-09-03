ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

downbeach.com

Longport Public Library announces September programs

LONGPORT – Summer may be over, but the fun never stops at the Longport Public Library. Library staff have announced the lineup of programs for the month of September. The Fall Concert Series at the Longport Public Library includes a concert 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 with Poor Man’s Gambit performing in the gazebo behind Longport Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave.
LONGPORT, NJ
downbeach.com

Family crisis intervention can help manage back to school issues

Schools are open and families are adjusting to new school schedules, teachers, assignments, activities and more which can lead to added challenges for both children and parents. Families who are experiencing serious difficulties in managing the behavior of children 10-17 years old for whom they are responsible can seek assistance...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Dealing with Alzheimer’s in the family? Support group meets monthly

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Seashore Gardens Living Center is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd. SGLC requires COVID-19 screening and KN95 masks to be worn.
GALLOWAY, NJ
downbeach.com

Summer season is over…time to clean up the beaches

Summer’s over and it’s time to clean up the beaches. The 37th annual Fall Beach Sweep will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22 at more than 70 locations in New Jersey. More than 5,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the semi-annual cleanup in shore towns across the state.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
downbeach.com

Traffic Advisory: Dorset Avenue Bridge

VENTNOR – Atlantic County has issued a traffic advisory for the Dorset Avenue bridge. A lane shift will be in effect on the Dorset Avenue bridge 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, weather permitting, for minor repair work. The bridge will remain open to traffic but the...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

