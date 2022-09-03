Read full article on original website
Fall class begin at Atlantic Cape, but there’s still time to register
MAYS LANDING —Sunshine and warm weather greeted students as they returned to Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing and Atlantic City campuses for the first day of fall classes Monday, Aug. 29. “We are excited to begin another school year at Atlantic Cape Community College with even more...
Longport Public Library announces September programs
LONGPORT – Summer may be over, but the fun never stops at the Longport Public Library. Library staff have announced the lineup of programs for the month of September. The Fall Concert Series at the Longport Public Library includes a concert 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 with Poor Man’s Gambit performing in the gazebo behind Longport Borough Hall, 2305 Atlantic Ave.
Family crisis intervention can help manage back to school issues
Schools are open and families are adjusting to new school schedules, teachers, assignments, activities and more which can lead to added challenges for both children and parents. Families who are experiencing serious difficulties in managing the behavior of children 10-17 years old for whom they are responsible can seek assistance...
Dealing with Alzheimer’s in the family? Support group meets monthly
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Seashore Gardens Living Center is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd. SGLC requires COVID-19 screening and KN95 masks to be worn.
Summer season is over…time to clean up the beaches
Summer’s over and it’s time to clean up the beaches. The 37th annual Fall Beach Sweep will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22 at more than 70 locations in New Jersey. More than 5,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the semi-annual cleanup in shore towns across the state.
Traffic Advisory: Dorset Avenue Bridge
VENTNOR – Atlantic County has issued a traffic advisory for the Dorset Avenue bridge. A lane shift will be in effect on the Dorset Avenue bridge 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, weather permitting, for minor repair work. The bridge will remain open to traffic but the...
