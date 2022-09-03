ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darwinia Network (RING) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $180,463.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff

Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Sunny summer sees Europe hit new solar power high

BERLIN (AP) — Long periods of sunshine took solar power generation in Europe to a record high this summer, helping reduce the need for gas imports, according to a report Thursday. Energy think tank Ember said the European Union generated 12% of its electricity from solar power from May to August, up from 9% during the same period last year. Electricity generated from photovoltaic installations narrowly topped the share provided from wind or hydropower, while coming in just below that produced from burning coal. Ember said that without the 99.4 terrawatt hours of electricity provided by solar, the EU would have had to buy 20 billion cubic meters of gas, costing about 29 billion euros (nearly $29 billion) during the four-month period.
Apple In Trouble As Spotify Chief Canvasses EU To Heighten Regulatory Action Against The iPhone Maker

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT founder Daniel Ek exploited a rare visit to Brussels to apply personal pressure on the European Commission to accelerate the case against Apple Inc's AAPL practices, the Financial Times reports. Daniel Ek reportedly spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager regarding Apple's "anti-competitive conduct," citing other regulators'...
