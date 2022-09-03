Read full article on original website
Darwinia Network (RING) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days
Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $180,463.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
Here's Why Doximity Dropped 22% in August
The telehealth stock's growth outlook scared investors.
Russia may compensate retail investors for sanctions-related losses
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s central bank is in talks with banks about creating a fund to compensate retail investors for losses when their foreign security investments were frozen by Western sanctions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas.
The European Central Bank pulled the trigger on a record interest rate hike as Europe battles a Russian energy crisis and spiraling food prices
The second consecutive increase by the central bank is the biggest since it was founded in 1998, with more rises expected in the coming months.
China Evergrande lenders appoint receiver to seize Hong Kong headquarters - sources
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Lenders of struggling Chinese developer Evergrande Group (3333.HK) have appointed a receiver this week to seize its Hong Kong headquarters, two sources said, as the world's most indebted developer struggles to emerge from its debt crisis.
