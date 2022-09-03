ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Is Markets' Early Warning Alarm, Says Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD might serve as an “early warning alarm” for the rest of the market, according to Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone. What Happened: In a recent Crypto Outlook report from Bloomberg Intelligence, McGlone said that Bitcoin could provide a reasonable warning signal for market movements because is more responsive to shifts in liquidity than traditional equities.
Apple In Trouble As Spotify Chief Canvasses EU To Heighten Regulatory Action Against The iPhone Maker

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT founder Daniel Ek exploited a rare visit to Brussels to apply personal pressure on the European Commission to accelerate the case against Apple Inc's AAPL practices, the Financial Times reports. Daniel Ek reportedly spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager regarding Apple's "anti-competitive conduct," citing other regulators'...
