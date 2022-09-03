The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, October 1 on the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus, offering participants beautiful views of the Corsica River and surrounding area. Partnering with Tricycle and Run, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for those who choose to compete in the following categories: Male/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18; Female/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18 for both the 5K and the 1 Mile Fun Run. Additional recognition will be given for fastest 9th grader, 10th grader, 11th grader, and 12th grader. All who sign up, whether competing in-person or from afar will receive a limited edition Heron Hustle t-shirt with original design by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96.

CENTREVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO