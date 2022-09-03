Read full article on original website
Time and the River by Jamie Kirkpatrick
I’m convinced that this is a magical place. This past week, for example, the cumulus clouds that billow and reform every evening capture a pastel light that makes them shimmer and glow. Earlier in the day, fog or mist often sprawls across the river, softening the scene, bypassing time and harmonizing water, air, and shoreline. Mix in a fishing weir, a waterman, and a tall ship and suddenly you’re in a comfortable wrinkle—peaceful, serene, and oh-so-timeless.
chestertownspy.org
3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show October 1
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
talbotspy.org
Out and About (Sort of): Daly Double by Howard Freedlander
Derick and Dina Daly, this year’s recipients of Scouting’s Delmarva District’s Midshore Distinguished Service Award, have created and led Building African American Minds (B.A.A.M.) in Easton, an invaluable community service. When honored on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at B.A.A.M., located at 31 Jowite Street, at...
Nottingham MD
Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
fox5dc.com
Maryland couple delivers newborn baby in car on side of Route 50 in Bowie on way to hospital
BOWIE, Md. - A Maryland family is all smiles after their newborn baby made an early arrival in their car on the side of the highway on the way to the hospital!. Brian and Michelle Whitehead say they were on the way to the delivery room back on August 30 when they knew time was running out to make it before the baby came.
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Professors and deans can do what they like to disabled students
Maury discusses the discrimination and mistreatment she faced from professors and University administration. One professor almost succeeded in having me kicked out of Hopkins. He denied me disability accommodations, ostracized me, violated my privacy under federal law and bullied me. And I believe he was still given the power to make a decision that nearly resulted in my dismissal.
Wbaltv.com
Small Miracles Animal Shelter has pets ready to adopt
Meet a pair of pets looking for a good home. Moira Liskovec, owner of Small Miracles Animal Rescue in Ellicott City, explains.
talbotspy.org
Gunston’s Oct. 1 Heron Hustle 5K/1M: Fun Run Registration Now Open
The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, October 1 on the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus, offering participants beautiful views of the Corsica River and surrounding area. Partnering with Tricycle and Run, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for those who choose to compete in the following categories: Male/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18; Female/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18 for both the 5K and the 1 Mile Fun Run. Additional recognition will be given for fastest 9th grader, 10th grader, 11th grader, and 12th grader. All who sign up, whether competing in-person or from afar will receive a limited edition Heron Hustle t-shirt with original design by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96.
Cape Gazette
Crapemyrtle Bark Scale on the rise in Sussex County
Earlier this summer, the state issued a notice warning Sussex County residents that spotted lanternflies are now in the area. Now, Rehoboth Beach resident Jan Konesey is raising the flag for another tree pest that leaves crape myrtles covered with small white pouches and a sticky honey dew that attracts other insects.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore
Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: The World’s Largest Pickle Party is Coming to Maryland
The Big Dill, which describes itself as the “#1 Pickle Party in the World”, returns to Power Plant Live! at 34 Market Pl in Baltimore on September 24 and 25. The two day event will include pickle sampling, concerts, carnival games, a pickle eating contest, a brine chugging competition, and an appearance by “Dilly” the pickle. Pickle flavored cupcakes, donuts, fudge, ice cream, and pizza are a few of the items that will be available for purchase at the event.
Wbaltv.com
USS Carter Hall welcomes 11 News on board for behind-the-scenes look for Maryland Fleet Week
As Maryland Fleet Week started Wednesday, 11 News took to the air and sea for an exciting adventure and to meet the people who make it all possible. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. It's not every day civilians get a...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
Wbaltv.com
Store selling trending goods to open in 3 Baltimore-area malls
COLUMBIA, Md. — A retailer that specializes in trending items -- from toys and candy to health and beauty goods -- will open in three Baltimore-area malls this month. Showcase opened its first Maryland location Thursday at The Mall in Columbia. The "Home of the Hottest Trends" also plans to open stores in the Towson Town Center Mall and the Arundel Mills shopping center in Hanover in the upcoming weeks, the company said in a release.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
