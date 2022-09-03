Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Grand jury indicts three, including mother, in death of 2-year-old in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — The Providence County Grand Jury has indicted three people, including the mother, in the death of a two-year-old boy in Pawtucket. The grand jury indicted Yara Chum and Stephano Castro with one count of murder in the Dec. 10, 2021, incident. The grand jury also indicted Jessaline...
Taunton Man With Prior Conviction Admits to Trafficking Firearms
BOSTON — A 28-year-old Taunton man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and trafficking firearms as a convicted felon after bringing guns from Ohio and selling them in the state, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The office said Jaylen Rose admitted on Aug. 30 to federal firearms charges...
Man gets life in prison for deadly hammer attack
The 42-year-old Fall River man convicted of brutally beating his friend to death with a hammer in 2018 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death
CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.
Antonio Lucas, Worcester man found guilty of 1st-degree murder of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, sentenced to life in prison
Antonio Lucas, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in August in the 2019 killing of his former girlfriend Cleucilene Alves da Silva, was sentenced to life in state prison Wednesday. Judge James G. Reardon Jr. sentenced Lucas in Worcester Superior Court to life in prison without parole, the Worcester...
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in Providence overnight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
fallriverreporter.com
Boyfriend to plead guilty in death of mother’s 5-year-old boy found in woods in Massachusetts
The reported boyfriend originally charged with Witness Tampering and Child Endangerment in the death of the mother’s 5-year-old son has agreed to plead guilty and face up to 45 years in prison. According to multiple reports, the paperwork was filed for 30-year-old Joseph Staph in the case involving 35-year-old...
New Bedford Double Shooting Perpetrator Sentenced
NEW BEDFORD — The last of four people connected to a double shooting outside of a New Bedford gas station in July 2020 has been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Brian Ortiz will also serve two years on...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
NECN
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Turnto10.com
Providence man to be sentenced in fraud scheme against Home Depot
(WJAR) — A Providence man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding Home Depot, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in using stolen or fraudulent business credit accounts to buy over $600,000 in tools and building supplies from Home Depot locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Providence men sentenced to prison on ghost gun and fentanyl trafficking charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Providence men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug trafficking charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in 2021, where investigators also seized a large-capacity magazine.
Blackstone Man Held On $10K Bail For Allegedly Assaulting Teenage Girl
A Blackstone man was being held on $10,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teenage girl last week, authorities said. Michael Verzosa, age 34, was arrested after police responded to call about the assault on Mendon Street in Blackstone around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave
A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
ABC6.com
33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
Boston Police searching for suspect of apparent ‘grandparent scam’
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in locating the suspect of a relative to a scam that occurred on August 2. According to police, an 83-year-old man was called by the suspect, who claimed to be a public defender, and told that his grandson had been arrested for Reckless Endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison.
liveboston617.org
Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm
