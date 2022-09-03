ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

Mother's boyfriend intends to plead guilty in 5-year-old's death

CONCORD, N.H. - The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old New Hampshire boy's mother plans to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to a court document. Joseph Stapf, 31, was originally charged with child endangerment and witness tampering in connection with Elijah Lewis' disappearance. He also plans to plead guilty to second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering, according to a plea notice filed Friday in court. A plea-and-sentencing hearing for Stapf was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. The fully negotiated plea carries a sentence of 22 to 45 years in prison, according to the document filed by Stapf's lawyer. Elijah's...
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in Providence overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a man was stabbed in the city early Wednesday morning. A patrolling officer was flagged down while walking near Dyer and Dorrance Streets at about 1 a.m. There was a 46-year-old man there who had been stabbed. Investigators tracked down and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Double Shooting Perpetrator Sentenced

NEW BEDFORD — The last of four people connected to a double shooting outside of a New Bedford gas station in July 2020 has been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Brian Ortiz will also serve two years on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence man to be sentenced in fraud scheme against Home Depot

(WJAR) — A Providence man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding Home Depot, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in using stolen or fraudulent business credit accounts to buy over $600,000 in tools and building supplies from Home Depot locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Providence men sentenced to prison on ghost gun and fentanyl trafficking charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Providence men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to prison at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug trafficking charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force in 2021, where investigators also seized a large-capacity magazine.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

33-year-old stabbed twice in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man was stabbed twice overnight. Police told ABC 6 News that the 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on Jillson Street just before 3 a.m. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Warrant Arrest and Recover a Loaded Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA

