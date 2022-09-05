ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued For Smoked Salmon Distributed To NY Stores Because Of Possible Health Risk

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A national recall has been issued for a smoked salmon product that was distributed to stores in the region and may pose a health hazard.

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4 oz packages that could potentially be contaminated with listeria, the company said.

The recalled products were sold between February and June 2022 at stores across the country, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Packaging is marked with lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

The recall only applies to this specific lot number, the company said.

The issue was discovered during routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who purchased the recalled smoked salmon are asked to dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses had been tied to the recall as of Friday, Sept. 2.

