Teen pulls off rare, ‘million-to-one’ golf feat. 13-year-old Kenosha girl scores an albatross, wins tournament. THE TEENAGER SPOKE WITH 12 NEWS’S KENT WAINSCOTT ABOUT PULLING OFF ONE OF THE RAREST FEATS IN GOLF. >> THIS IS THE TEE BOX OF 15, THE LADIES’ TEES. KENT: AS 13-YEAR-OLD CAMILLE DELOST TEED OFF ON THE 15TH HOLE IN THE LADIES’ CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AT KENOSHA COUNTRY CLUB RECENTLY, SHE DIDN’T KNOW THAT HISTORY WAS JUST ONE SHOT AWAY. >> I HIT IT PRETTY GOOD. I WAS JUST TO THE RIGHT OF THE FAIRWAY, SO I HAD A GOOD SHOT INTO THE GREEN ON MY SECOND SHOT. KENT: ON THE TOUGHEST HOLE ON THIS COURSE, WITH A TOURNAMENT ON THE LINE, THE EIGHTH-GRADER’S SECOND SHOT, A 146-YARD SEVEN-IRON, ROLLED RIGHT INTO THE CUP FOR A 2 ON THE WOMEN’S PAR-5 HOLE. >> FROM WHERE I WAS, YOU CAN’T SEE THE GREEN. KENT YOU NEVER SAW IT GO IN THE : CUP? CAMILLE: NO. I COULDN’T BELIEVE IT. I WAS ABOUT TO CRY BECAUSE I DID NOT EXPECT IT TO BE IN THE HOLE. KENT: THAT IS CALLED? CAMILLE: TO ALBATROSS. KENT: AN ALBATROSS, OR DOUBLE-EAGLE 3-UNDER PAR ON THE HOLE IS ONE OF THE RAREST FEATS IN GOLF. LESS COMMON EVEN THAN A HOLE-IN-ONE. THE PGA WEBSITE CALLS AN I WOULD TRUST THE ONE IN A MILLION SHOT, AND SAYS SOME PUT THE ODDS AT 6 MILLION TO ONE. CAMILLE: I BARELY EVEN KNEW WHAT IT WAS, REALLY. I DIDN’T THINK IT WAS REALLY POSSIBLE. KENT: CAMILLE WASN’T DONE. SHE FOLLOWED UP HER AMAZING SHOT BY GOING ON TO BECOME THE YOUNGEST PERSON EVER TO WIN THE LADIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP HERE A DOUBLE SHOT OF HISTORY FOR THE GIRL WITH THE ALBATROSS. WHAT ABOUT TURNING PRO? CAMILLE: YEAH, THAT’S DEFINITELY SOMETHING THAT I WANT TO DO. KENT: IN KENOSHA I’M KENT , WAINSCOTT, WISN-12 NEWS. KRISTI.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO