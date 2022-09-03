Read full article on original website
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
Teen pulls off rare, ‘million-to-one’ golf feat
Teen pulls off rare, ‘million-to-one’ golf feat. 13-year-old Kenosha girl scores an albatross, wins tournament. THE TEENAGER SPOKE WITH 12 NEWS’S KENT WAINSCOTT ABOUT PULLING OFF ONE OF THE RAREST FEATS IN GOLF. >> THIS IS THE TEE BOX OF 15, THE LADIES’ TEES. KENT: AS 13-YEAR-OLD CAMILLE DELOST TEED OFF ON THE 15TH HOLE IN THE LADIES’ CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP AT KENOSHA COUNTRY CLUB RECENTLY, SHE DIDN’T KNOW THAT HISTORY WAS JUST ONE SHOT AWAY. >> I HIT IT PRETTY GOOD. I WAS JUST TO THE RIGHT OF THE FAIRWAY, SO I HAD A GOOD SHOT INTO THE GREEN ON MY SECOND SHOT. KENT: ON THE TOUGHEST HOLE ON THIS COURSE, WITH A TOURNAMENT ON THE LINE, THE EIGHTH-GRADER’S SECOND SHOT, A 146-YARD SEVEN-IRON, ROLLED RIGHT INTO THE CUP FOR A 2 ON THE WOMEN’S PAR-5 HOLE. >> FROM WHERE I WAS, YOU CAN’T SEE THE GREEN. KENT YOU NEVER SAW IT GO IN THE : CUP? CAMILLE: NO. I COULDN’T BELIEVE IT. I WAS ABOUT TO CRY BECAUSE I DID NOT EXPECT IT TO BE IN THE HOLE. KENT: THAT IS CALLED? CAMILLE: TO ALBATROSS. KENT: AN ALBATROSS, OR DOUBLE-EAGLE 3-UNDER PAR ON THE HOLE IS ONE OF THE RAREST FEATS IN GOLF. LESS COMMON EVEN THAN A HOLE-IN-ONE. THE PGA WEBSITE CALLS AN I WOULD TRUST THE ONE IN A MILLION SHOT, AND SAYS SOME PUT THE ODDS AT 6 MILLION TO ONE. CAMILLE: I BARELY EVEN KNEW WHAT IT WAS, REALLY. I DIDN’T THINK IT WAS REALLY POSSIBLE. KENT: CAMILLE WASN’T DONE. SHE FOLLOWED UP HER AMAZING SHOT BY GOING ON TO BECOME THE YOUNGEST PERSON EVER TO WIN THE LADIES’ CHAMPIONSHIP HERE A DOUBLE SHOT OF HISTORY FOR THE GIRL WITH THE ALBATROSS. WHAT ABOUT TURNING PRO? CAMILLE: YEAH, THAT’S DEFINITELY SOMETHING THAT I WANT TO DO. KENT: IN KENOSHA I’M KENT , WAINSCOTT, WISN-12 NEWS. KRISTI.
Half of Milwaukee residents say gun violence most important issue, survey finds
The Milwaukee Bucks 2022 Eastern conference semifinals should have focused on the team’s hopeful return to the finals, reminiscent of 2021’s historic NBA championship. But instead, the Friday night in May ended with 21 people injured from three separate shootings. The city has seen increasing gun violence for...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI | Weather
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 61 degrees. We’ll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jean Slagoski Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Jean Marie Slagoski, 82 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie. Born on June 7, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Davison) Roemer. Jean attended local schools and graduated from...
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’ | Local News
When Tony Moore wants to make a quick grocery run, his options are limited. Most of the foods that fill the shelves in his Kenosha neighborhood are laden with sugar and fat — chips, soda and other sweets. Moore calls it the kind of food you eat to just “fill your stomach.” It’s the only food he can find at a gas station, after all.
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks
Car theft in Milwaukee on the rise, this is where Milwaukee ranks. Milwaukee’s stolen car rate jumped 72% from 2020 to 2021. Milwaukee saw the largest jump in stolen car theft rate in the entire country, according to statistics released today by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).The rate is based on total thefts per 100,000 residents. Milwaukee’s rate jumped from 345.19 in 2020 to 597.83 in 2021. That’s a jump of 72%. When comparing other areas and cities in the country, Milwaukee ranks eighth, and made the NICB ‘Hot Spots’ Top 10 list for the first time:Bakersfield, CA: 1023.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 905.41 (2020 Theft Rate)Denver-Aurora -Lakewood, CO: 964.92 (2021 Theft Rate), 705.80 (2020 Theft Rate) Pueblo, CO: 891.39 (2021 Theft Rate), 602.39 (2020 Theft Rate) Albuquerque, NM: 710.58 (2021 Theft Rate), 63.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 680.20 (2021 Theft Rate), 489.95 (2020 Theft Rate)San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA: 675.86 (2021 Theft Rate), 655.20 (2020 Theft Rate)Billings, MT : 611.11 (2021 Theft Rate), 564.75 (2020 Theft Rate)Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI: 597.83 (2021 Theft Rate), 345.19 (2020 Theft Rate)Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: 582.47 (2021 Theft Rate), 465.11 ( 2020 Theft Rate)Yuba City, CA: 578.68 (2021 Theft Rate), 724.46 (2020 Theft Rate)You can read the entire report, by clicking here.
2022 Wisconsin foliage fall color report, Racine County to peak in November
The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage. In Racine County, the...
Howard Fogt Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
RACINE – Howard K. Fogt, 96, passed away at Parkview Gardens on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Howie was born in Sidney, Ohio on February 8, 1926, to Harold and Delores (nee: Luedtke) Fogt. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and then reenlisted in the reserves serving another 3 years. He was employed for over 30 years at American Motors. In 1975 he married Joan Magreski, she preceded him in death on April 19, 2022. Howie was a member of the VFW and in his younger years he enjoyed fishing.
WATCH NOW: Cheese-A-Palooza rings in the last weekend of summer | News
Cheese-A-Palooza helped celebrate the waning days of summer Saturday afternoon at Kenosha’s Harbor Park. “It’s very Wisconsin,” Katie Bowman, who works for the sponsor, said. “A lot of the vendors try to keep with the (cheese) theme.”. There was a good turnout, Bowman said, about an...
After Roe v. Wade: Repeal easiest way forward, but uncertain for Wisconsin women
Wisconsin women likely won’t get any concrete answers until after the November elections about when or if access to abortion will resume. When the US Supreme Court effectively overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, Wisconsin residents were confused about what it meant for women’s reproductive rights. As it turns out, the most simple solution could be repealing the 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, said Mike Murray, vice president of external affairs of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin. But state Republicans are unlikely to make any moves until after the November elections.
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
KENOSHA, Wis. — On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees. At the Kenosha Laborfest, unions like the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Union say the city is short-staffed with firefighters. Right now, there are 143 firefighters on staff.
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
State to fund water infrastructure, Green Bay Road projects
State funds are set to be coming into the area to fund some local infrastructure projects, per two recent statements. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Sept. 2 it would issue over $250 million dollars in water infrastructure loans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 designated for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects to communities throughout the state.
Milwaukee hospital pushes for less invasive uterine fibroid treatment
Like countless other women, Therese Jones didn’t initially know what to make of the symptoms she was experiencing. When she was on her period, she’d experience very heavy bleeding. There was a pain in her abdomen. She was anemic. “I didn’t really know what it was,” Jones, of...
Highland Park police: 2 found dead inside unit on Green Bay Road; 1 in custody
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — Two people were found dead inside a home in north suburban Highland Park and a suspect is in custody Wednesday morning, police said. Highland Park emergency personnel responded to a unit at 1850 Green Bay Road. Police officers saw apparent blood under the door and forced their way into the unit.
Milwaukee-based Renaissant names new chief revenue officer
Milwaukee-based renaissance, the IT company behind loading dock intelligence platform Dock|C2, announced Wednesday the promotion of carl cahill, the company’s vice president of marketing, to chief revenue officer. Cahill has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and sales at organizations including Bank of America, General Motors, GE Healthcare, Miller Brewing Co. and Children’s Wisconsin. Cahill was promoted to chief revenue officer due to Renaissance experiencing increased demand for its solutions across the supply chain and logistics industry. “Since joining Renaissant first as a consultant and then as our vice president of marketing, all Carl has done is deliver day in and day out to our clients while helping guide us on a critical path forward from a marketing perspective,” said thomas dean President and CEO. “He’s the right person to help us in our continued expansion, and his ability to connect the dots with both customers and prospects coupled with deep experience in collaborating with sales teams is second to none.” In the past year, Renaissant has added more than a dozen clients. The company’s continued growth has created the need for an experienced marketing and sales leader to guide the growing team. So renaissance secured $1.07 million in funding in March to support growth. In Cahill’s expanded role, he’ll continue to lead all branding, marketing, customer insights, and reputation management activity. He will also be responsible for building and leading a team of experienced sales leaders to expand new business opportunities with current and future customers. “I’ve been fortunate throughout my career to work with leading brands in helping shape their growth through marketing and sales strategies,” said Cahill. “But I’ve never experienced anything like being a part of Renaissance where we are bringing new thinking and solutions for people and data in the supply chain process. I look forward to helping the company continue to grow and the impact we will make in the daily operations of our customers and in our own community here in Milwaukee.”
Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart | Crime & Courts
A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday. Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit court.
Racine 17-year-old’s illegal guns ‘bought in Milwaukee,’ prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. – A Racine 17-year-old prohibited from possessing firearms because he’s an adjudicated delinquent admitted he had four guns in his bedroom and that he was involved in the sale of marijuana, prosecutors say. Jeontae Snow faces four counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated...
