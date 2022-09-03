Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
Boys soccer teams have high hopes
Northeast Philadelphia usually has the best soccer teams in the city, and that should continue this year. Last year Father Judge High School fell just short of bringing home a Catholic League championship, and in the Public League, Franklin Towne Charter and Washington advanced to the quarterfinals. It won’t be...
Onward State
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week One
College football is so back, folks. The Florida Gators pulled off an upset over No. 7 Utah, Florida State beat LSU in what could already be the game of the year, and of course, your Nittany Lions went into West Lafayette and left with a gutsy 35-31 victory over Purdue.
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration
Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.
CBS News
Pork roll or Taylor ham? "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has the answer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, it's Wawa vs. Sheetz. One state over, in New Jersey, it's pork roll or Taylor ham. Danny DeVito, the 77-year-old actor who plays Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has the answer. In a recent interview with WIRED posted on YouTube headlined "Danny...
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the Bucks County area. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, will be expanding into Bucks...
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia
Steve Martorano, "the most famous cook that nobody knows," is coming home to Philly with the announcement that "Martorano’s Prime" is planned for Rivers Casino Philadelphia. This will be the acclaimed cook’s first restaurant in his hometown.
Made in America Review: Tate McRae Is All Fans Wanna Be With Upbeat, Energetic Set
Tate McRae said that 'You Broke Me First' 'started everything' for her music journey. It even led to her appearance at Philadelphia's Made in America festival.
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so
The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Report
A 25-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, NJ Advance Media reported. Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, then allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the outlet said. Killed was Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, who was walking westbound on Cattel Road in Deptford...
Sailboat hits jetty, runs aground in Ocean City, New Jersey
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
atlanticcityweekly.com
A Q&A with Chef Bob Hettmannsperger of Essl’s Dugout
In 2018, Bob Hettmannsperger and his wife Carey purchased Essl’s Dugout, a legendary South Jersey diner which sits along a busy stretch of the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City. At the time, Bob was working as Director of Culinary Operations for Golden Nugget Atlantic City, but before long he left that job to focus on Essl’s full time.
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PhillyBite
7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
