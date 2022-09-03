ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
NorthEast Times

Boys soccer teams have high hopes

Northeast Philadelphia usually has the best soccer teams in the city, and that should continue this year. Last year Father Judge High School fell just short of bringing home a Catholic League championship, and in the Public League, Franklin Towne Charter and Washington advanced to the quarterfinals. It won’t be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week One

College football is so back, folks. The Florida Gators pulled off an upset over No. 7 Utah, Florida State beat LSU in what could already be the game of the year, and of course, your Nittany Lions went into West Lafayette and left with a gutsy 35-31 victory over Purdue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glassboro, NJ
Sports
City
Glassboro, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Hopes#Football Team#American Football
CBS Philly

South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hammonton Gazette

Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so

The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Report

A 25-year-old driver from Gloucester County has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash, NJ Advance Media reported. Matthew Jefferson, of Deptford, then allegedly fled the scene of the crash, the outlet said. Killed was Paul Margand, 60, of Deptford Township, who was walking westbound on Cattel Road in Deptford...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

A Q&A with Chef Bob Hettmannsperger of Essl’s Dugout

In 2018, Bob Hettmannsperger and his wife Carey purchased Essl’s Dugout, a legendary South Jersey diner which sits along a busy stretch of the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City. At the time, Bob was working as Director of Culinary Operations for Golden Nugget Atlantic City, but before long he left that job to focus on Essl’s full time.
PhillyBite

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy