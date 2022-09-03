Read full article on original website
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Special Moment Takes Place After This Week’s AEW Dynamite
He’s not done yet. To say it has been a hectic week in AEW would be an understatement. Between major backstage issues and all kinds of changes this week on Dynamite, there are only so many more things that can happen in a single week. There are still fans who need attention as well though, and that is what they received after this week’s edition of Dynamite ended.
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
Worth It: WWE Set To Honor Goldberg For Historic Anniversary
He’s next. WWE has been around for a very long time and that means the company has a deep history. There have been all kinds of wrestlers who have gotten in the ring and some of those names are among the biggest in wrestling history. As a result, the company knows how to look back at things from over the years and that is what they are going to be doing again for a major star.
BREAKING: Former WWE World Champion Returns, Wrecks Eight Stars At Once
Yeah he’s big. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent weeks and some of them have been very impressive names. The new regime has allowed for some stars to come back and see what they can do under new leadership, but there are still some other names who could come in and make an impact. That was obvious this week, as we had another major star return.
CM Punk Allegedly Threw Punches At The Young Bucks Following All Out Media Scrum
That’s not good for anyone. According to a report from Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN Boxing, there was an altercation between CM Punk and The Young Bucks following the Media Scrum from AEW’s All Out this past weekend. The report states that The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments...
Another One Down? AEW Star Possibly Injured During All Out Title Match
It’s always possible. Wrestlers are some very highly trained athletes who know what they are doing based on years of experience. That can make things a lot safer, but at the same time, there is no way to guarantee that nothing is going to go wrong. There is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt and that seems to have happened again on a pretty big stage.
WATCH: Bad Things Continue To Happen To Miz After Monday Night Raw
I don’t think you’re supposed to do that. There are a lot of ways to tell a story in wrestling, some of which are rather unique. One of the most interesting ways to do so is to have something happen after the show goes off the air and start the next show from there. That is what happened this week, as a story that got going in the main event kept going after the show was over.
KB’s Review: What A Weekend
Every year in late March to early April, the wrestling world comes together for WrestleMania Weekend. Over what has now become the bigger part of a week, all kinds of promotions and wrestlers come together to run a series of shows in the same area as WrestleMania. This can result in some great matches and moments, all in addition to what WWE is offering on the major stage. It is such a great variety and it is quite the special feeling. This year, in the words of Kermit the Frog from Muppets Most Wanted (which I know you’ve all seen), we’re doing a sequel. Well kind of.
Kevin Nash Criticizes Recent AEW World Title Match, Company “Booking For The Smarts”
He’s been there. AEW has made quite the impact in the wrestling world during its still short existence. During that time they have become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and gotten a lot of people talking about what they do. Not all of the reactions have been positive though and now a wrestling legend is voicing his opinions about a major mistake he feels AEW made.
REVIEW: Bound For Glory 2021: The Surprise Twist
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Tony Khan Rips WWE For Running Events On Labor Day Weekend
He’s not a happy man. At the recent All Out media scrum, Tony Khan expressed displeasure with WWE for running events on Labor Day weekend. WWE’s Clash at the Castle and Worlds Collide occurred on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, respectively, before AEW’s All Out event on Sunday evening.
Pat McAfee Joining ESPN’s “College GameDay”, Leaving Smackdown
You hate to see him go. Pat McAfee has announced via Twitter and his show that he is becoming a full-time member of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” He also said he is temporarily leaving his role as a color commentator on “Smackdown.”. These reports were confirmed by...
