Every year in late March to early April, the wrestling world comes together for WrestleMania Weekend. Over what has now become the bigger part of a week, all kinds of promotions and wrestlers come together to run a series of shows in the same area as WrestleMania. This can result in some great matches and moments, all in addition to what WWE is offering on the major stage. It is such a great variety and it is quite the special feeling. This year, in the words of Kermit the Frog from Muppets Most Wanted (which I know you’ve all seen), we’re doing a sequel. Well kind of.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO