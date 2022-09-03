Read full article on original website
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WATCH: WWE Drops Major Hint At Upcoming Roman Reigns Challenger And Feud
Looks like he’s next. Earlier this month, Roman Reigns celebrated two years as Universal Champion. That is a mark that has not been reached in over thirty years and stands as one of the greatest championship runs in WWE history. It also presents a problem as there are only so many people who can be seen as a viable threat to the title. Now another name might be throwing his hat back in the ring.
More Details On Braun Strowman’s WWE Return, Expectations Going Forward
He needs something to do. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and some of them have resulted in some great moments for the company. Several names who have been gone from the company for one reason or another are now back and that has made things more interesting than they have been in a good while. Now we know something more about the latest big return.
Another One Down? AEW Star Possibly Injured During All Out Title Match
It’s always possible. Wrestlers are some very highly trained athletes who know what they are doing based on years of experience. That can make things a lot safer, but at the same time, there is no way to guarantee that nothing is going to go wrong. There is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt and that seems to have happened again on a pretty big stage.
KB’s Review: What A Weekend
Every year in late March to early April, the wrestling world comes together for WrestleMania Weekend. Over what has now become the bigger part of a week, all kinds of promotions and wrestlers come together to run a series of shows in the same area as WrestleMania. This can result in some great matches and moments, all in addition to what WWE is offering on the major stage. It is such a great variety and it is quite the special feeling. This year, in the words of Kermit the Frog from Muppets Most Wanted (which I know you’ve all seen), we’re doing a sequel. Well kind of.
Several More Details On CM Punk/Elite Brawl, Kenny Omega Reportedly Bitten
It got a lot worse. There was a lot going on over the weekend in the world of wrestling and perhaps the most bizarre was CM Punk going off at a media scrum after AEW All Out. Punk ranted about all kinds of people in the AEW locker room, including the company’s executive vice presidents. This reportedly led to a backstage altercation and now we know some very interesting details.
Kevin Nash Criticizes Recent AEW World Title Match, Company “Booking For The Smarts”
He’s been there. AEW has made quite the impact in the wrestling world during its still short existence. During that time they have become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and gotten a lot of people talking about what they do. Not all of the reactions have been positive though and now a wrestling legend is voicing his opinions about a major mistake he feels AEW made.
WATCH: Bad Things Continue To Happen To Miz After Monday Night Raw
I don’t think you’re supposed to do that. There are a lot of ways to tell a story in wrestling, some of which are rather unique. One of the most interesting ways to do so is to have something happen after the show goes off the air and start the next show from there. That is what happened this week, as a story that got going in the main event kept going after the show was over.
NXT Results – September 6, 2022
Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
