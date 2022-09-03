Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
WTOP
7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
baltimorebrew.com
Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
Nottingham MD
Parkville 9/11 Path of Honor marks 11th year
PARKVILLE, MD—An annual tradition will return to Parkville this weekend. For the eleven nine years, volunteers have placed 2,977 American flags along Putty Hill Avenue, from Old Harford Road to Harford Road, in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
Baltimore Police union to file grievance over forced overtime for special events
In a letter made public to social media, the president of Baltimore's police union apologized to officers after learning they were notified of forced overtime to cover this weekend's events.
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
Wbaltv.com
USS Carter Hall welcomes 11 News on board for behind-the-scenes look for Maryland Fleet Week
As Maryland Fleet Week started Wednesday, 11 News took to the air and sea for an exciting adventure and to meet the people who make it all possible. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. It's not every day civilians get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore
The Department of Public Works has been working to flush out the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
Wbaltv.com
'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school
ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
Comments / 0