Baltimore County, MD

WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults

Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Updated DPW boil water map excludes Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel should not have been included because it hasn’t used city water for years. Howard County turned off a key city water source as soon as the issue arose, officials said. [INTERACTIVE MAP link below]. After releasing a “precautionary” boil water map yesterday that included a portion of...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville 9/11 Path of Honor marks 11th year

PARKVILLE, MD—An annual tradition will return to Parkville this weekend. For the eleven nine years, volunteers have placed 2,977 American flags along Putty Hill Avenue, from Old Harford Road to Harford Road, in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The 2022...
PARKVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'It's really special': Harford County dads take part in Million Fathers March on first day of school

ABERDEEN, Md. — A group of Harford County fathers took part in a national movement by walking their children back to school Tuesday morning for the first day of class. The Million Fathers March is active in more than 80 cities. In Harford County, it took place in the pouring rain along parts of puddle-filled Paradise Road, West Bel Air Avenue and Baker Street in Aberdeen.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash

EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
EASTON, MD

