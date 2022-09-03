BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO