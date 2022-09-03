In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, the Brazilian government levied a fine of $2.38 million on Apple Inc. and ordered the company to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country. According to Reuters, the South American country's Ministry of Justice and Public Security has placed a ban on the sales of the iPhone 12 and newer models while also suspending any other iPhone model that did not come bundled with the power charger. In the order—published in the country's official gazette this week—Brazilian officials outright rejected Apple's argument that removing the battery charger from its iPhones was a move to reduce carbon emissions, pointing out that there is no evidence that selling the smartphone without a charger offers environmental protections.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO