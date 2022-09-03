UPDATE: Apartment fire caused by lightning, 64 people displaced

SATURDAY 9/3/22 2:15 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says investigators determined that the fire was caused by a lightning storm.

Firefighters will be on scene helping community members retrieve their belongings, states CSFD. A total of 64 people have been displaced as a result of the fire.

CSFD shares good news of a dog that was rescued more than eight hours after the fire started.

SATURDAY 8/3/22 1:14 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A large apartment fire in northeast Colorado Springs overnight, has displaced 64 people from 34 apartments, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire, which happened in the 6000 block of Olympic Park Pt., near East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard, was under control in an hour and a half, said CSFD. In total, 50 firefighters responded and there were no reported injuries to those living at the complex or firefighters.

CSFD said they are now working with the American Red Cross to help those displaced. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.







