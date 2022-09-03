Read full article on original website
BERTRANG RETIRING
New Ulm District 88 School Superintendent Jeff Bertrang has announced his intention to retire. He made the announcement at a special meeting of the school board Thursday evening. Bertrang has served as superintendent in New Ulm for 10 years, after serving as GFW superintendent previously. Bertrang says his term will end at the end of the school’s calendar year June 30, 2023. The district will begin the process of finding a replacement for Bertrang.
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Alice Steffl
90-year-old Alice Steffl of New Ulm passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending with the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home in New Ulm.
LATEST FROM MNDOT
MnDOT had tentatively planned to open I-90 at 10:30 this morning however a “No Travel Advisory” remains in effect. Most other state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to remain closed until conditions improve. All highways in Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan Counties are under a no travel advisory. Conditions are expected to remain difficult until they gradually start to improve Saturday. MnDOT says some highways could reopen if conditions start to improve but driving will remain challenging and difficult due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. MnDOT reminds motoritsts that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. You can check 511 mn dot org for the latest road and travel information.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Department is advising NO TRAVEL due to the blizzard whiteout conditions. The Brown County Highway Department has pulled the plows due to the roads filling in just as fast as they are plowed open. The sheriff’s office is advising no travel due to deteriorating weather conditions, blowing and drifting snow which is causing significantly reduced visibility and whiteout conditions. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has responded to many occupied vehicles that are stuck in drifting snow in the middle of the road in whiteout conditions. Deputies have experienced drifts as tall as SUV vehicles. Deputies are reporting drifts as big as semis in the Winthrop area. Winthrop police are not allowing anyone to travel southbound on Highway 15.
RENVILLE COUNTY PULLS PLOWS
Dangerous travel conditions are predicted for the next few days. Renville County is asking its residents to stay home and not travel. Renville County Public Works pulled the plows of the roads at noon Thursday and they will not go out until the conditions improve. MnDOT says blizzard conditions are possible through early Saturday with very strong winds and frigid temperatures.
