MnDOT had tentatively planned to open I-90 at 10:30 this morning however a “No Travel Advisory” remains in effect. Most other state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to remain closed until conditions improve. All highways in Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan Counties are under a no travel advisory. Conditions are expected to remain difficult until they gradually start to improve Saturday. MnDOT says some highways could reopen if conditions start to improve but driving will remain challenging and difficult due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. MnDOT reminds motoritsts that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. You can check 511 mn dot org for the latest road and travel information.

WATONWAN COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO