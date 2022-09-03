Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star landed major DC role without an audition
Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña had a pretty incredible route to landing the coveted role of Blue Beetle in DC's upcoming movie. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai, explained that he secured the role of Blue Beetle without even auditioning or uttering a single line of dialogue as the character. Naturally, this gave Maridueña a fair bit of "imposter syndrome", he said.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
digitalspy.com
Aquaman's Jason Momoa unveils hair transformation as he shaves head
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has shaved off almost all of his famous locks in a protest against single-use plastics. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding up his sliced-off braids as he continued to shave the sides of his head. "Doing...
talentrecap.com
Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31
After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
digitalspy.com
Star Wars series The Acolyte lines up Anne Boleyn star to join cast
Star Wars: The Acolyte is ready to zap Jodie Turner-Smith into the galaxy far, far away. Famed for her strong turns in Queen & Slim and last year's groundbreaking Anne Boleyn, she's currently finalising a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the mystery-thriller series, according to Deadline. With a late-autumn...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink lands next movie role
Sadie Sink is on a roll right now. She was one of the main players in the latest season of Stranger Things, and has a major role in Brendan Fraser's big comeback film The Whale, which received rapturous applause at the Venice Film Festival. Now, it is being reported by...
digitalspy.com
Merlin – how to watch the fantasy series online
Our nostalgia has been reignited with the release of fantasy-adventure series Merlin, which is now available to watch in full on Disney+ in the UK. The show originally aired on the BBC from 2008 to 2012 and follows title character Merlin, a young and awkward man who is destined to become one of the greatest wizards in the world. But when he arrives to the kingdom of Camelot he sees that the king has outlawed magic, which sets him on a quest full of myths, monsters and sorcery.
digitalspy.com
Netflix announces Teletubbies reboot
Attention all DS forum members with little ones! The Sun is reporting that Netflix have announced a Teletubbies reboot with Tituss Burgess as the narrator. "The Worst Children’s TV Show Is Returning As A Reboot" Says https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/netflix-reboot-teletubbies.html. It confirms it will be animated (so cheaper to make) and will...
digitalspy.com
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
digitalspy.com
Why lost Doctor Who episode made this big change
A Doctor Who: The Abominable Snowmen co-director has explained why the designs for certain characters were changed. The special release, which was made available on DVD and Blu-ray on September 5, is an animated recreation of 'The Abominable Snowmen' serial, which saw Patrick Troughton's Doctor arrive in 1930s Tibet to take on the Yeti and Great Intelligence.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul confirms future of Drag Race UK beyond season 4
The fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is set to arrive very soon. But that's not the only good news for fans of the BBC Three show. At least one more season of the programme will be hitting screens, with series 5 starting casting. This content is imported from...
digitalspy.com
Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt
Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Bridgerton stars team up for new series
Spoilers for The Walking Dead follow. Two major players from The Walking Dead and Bridgerton are teaming up for brand new British TV show The Burning Girls. Samantha Morton, who played Alpha in The Walking Dead, and Ruby Stokes, Bridgerton's original Francesca, are the two actors who will star in the Paramount+ TV series.
