Our nostalgia has been reignited with the release of fantasy-adventure series Merlin, which is now available to watch in full on Disney+ in the UK. The show originally aired on the BBC from 2008 to 2012 and follows title character Merlin, a young and awkward man who is destined to become one of the greatest wizards in the world. But when he arrives to the kingdom of Camelot he sees that the king has outlawed magic, which sets him on a quest full of myths, monsters and sorcery.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO