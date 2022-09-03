ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between August 31 & Sept. 6

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, August 31 and Tuesday, Sept. 2. Seller: Marianne Desrosiers (trustee) Buyer: Joseph Beltrami. Price: $449,000. 25 Old Sayles Hill Road. Seller: Aaron Snow & Stephanie Ruelke. Buyer: Brad Camiel & Sarah...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
nrinow.news

Second try budget, fall open house & a car wash fundraiser: Five things to know Glocester this week

After failure of the financial referendum last month, town officials have announced that a new proposed budget is now available, with a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Copies of the budget are available in the office of the finance director and can also be found at FY2023 School Budget for Public Hearing and FY2023 Town Budget for Public Hearing.
GLOCESTER, RI
nrinow.news

National Weather Service issues flood warning for northern RI

Northern, RI – With rainfall expected to continue into the evening in northern Rhode Island, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the region on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The alert, issued Tuesday morning, also includes parts of southern Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Monday brought record-breaking rain...
CUMBERLAND, RI

