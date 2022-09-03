ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Brewers collaborate on Beer of Choice

Every so often, brewers in Whatcom County band together and collaborate for a cause. These are typically one-off collabs — two or three breweries will team up to make an experimental ale or lager. And while collaboration beers are fun, they sometimes get lost in the never-ending stream of new releases in “Brewingham.” So when a countywide collab involving 14 Whatcom breweries comes along, it makes waves in the local beer scene.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Boats, books, barks and docs

Fall is just around the corner, and a wide variety of events are closing out a beautiful summer: A new exhibit is opening at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, and you can swing dance at Mount Baker Theatre, support your Whatcom County libraries or another nonprofit organization, or even sing in a choir.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
A&E calendar: Improv and rock, jazz, comedy, peace

4–9 p.m., East of Eden Farm, 4974 Patton Rd. Join Farmer Em and Chef Ruby in celebration of National Waffle Day. Enjoy sweet and savory waffles, baked in cast iron over open flames on outdoor cookstoves, listen to live music, peruse arts and crafts vendors and more. Info: wafflesinparadise.com.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Curtain call: Sylvia Center to close its doors

Ashley Albertson has directed a number of successful shows at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, but she said helming Lee Blessing's “Eleemosynary” was a bittersweet experience. That's because the familial drama focusing on three generations of women will be the last production under the umbrella of the Sylvia Center, which opened in 2016 and will shut its doors Saturday, Sept. 10 — closing night of “Eleemosynary.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
BELLINGHAM, WA
What's the Deal With: The name 'Sehome'?

“Sehome” has a long history as a place name in Bellingham. The Sehome neighborhood is capped by Sehome Hill, with Sehome High School on the hill’s south flanks. The name “Sehome” predates all of these. Edmund C. Fitzhugh, the manager of the first coal mine on Bellingham Bay, also established the bay’s first town in 1858. He called it “Sehome.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
Imagine Children’s Museum Unveils Its Huge and Impressive New Expansion

North Puget Sound families, your time has come! After a month of members-only sneak peeks, Everett’s beloved Imagine Children’s Museum opens its dazzling new addition to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Even if you’re not a North Sound family, here’s a spoiler: You're going to want to...
EVERETT, WA
Mount Vernon to break ground on $53M Library Commons

Envisioned more than a decade ago as a parking garage that would help downtown Mount Vernon grow, the Library Commons that breaks ground this month has evolved into a potential community hub for Skagit County’s largest city. The Library Commons will be the new home for the Mount Vernon...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
Letters to the Editor, Week of Sept. 7, 2022

One Bellingham City Council member posited in a story (CDN, Aug. 30, 2022) within the Cascadia Daily that “Bikers have a mountain dedicated to them, pretty much.” All while debating whether to lean toward a preservation approach for the Hundred Acre Wood or allow more human activities. Some...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Return of the Bellingham Greek Festival

When it comes to the revival of the Bellingham Greek Festival happening Sept. 8–11 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, I have some bad news and some good news. The bummer report, I'm sorry to say, is that the annual celebration of Greek food and culture will take place without a couple of perennially popular menu items — including the succulent lamb dinner and the heavenly fried donuts known as loukoumades.
BELLINGHAM, WA

