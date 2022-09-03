Read full article on original website
cascadiadaily.com
Brewers collaborate on Beer of Choice
Every so often, brewers in Whatcom County band together and collaborate for a cause. These are typically one-off collabs — two or three breweries will team up to make an experimental ale or lager. And while collaboration beers are fun, they sometimes get lost in the never-ending stream of new releases in “Brewingham.” So when a countywide collab involving 14 Whatcom breweries comes along, it makes waves in the local beer scene.
This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History
Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that 'shaped the course of American history.'
Whatcom’s summer has been free of wildfire smoke. That’s about to change
High pressure over Western Washington will also prompt a fire weather watch.
cascadiadaily.com
Boats, books, barks and docs
Fall is just around the corner, and a wide variety of events are closing out a beautiful summer: A new exhibit is opening at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher Building, and you can swing dance at Mount Baker Theatre, support your Whatcom County libraries or another nonprofit organization, or even sing in a choir.
cascadiadaily.com
A&E calendar: Improv and rock, jazz, comedy, peace
4–9 p.m., East of Eden Farm, 4974 Patton Rd. Join Farmer Em and Chef Ruby in celebration of National Waffle Day. Enjoy sweet and savory waffles, baked in cast iron over open flames on outdoor cookstoves, listen to live music, peruse arts and crafts vendors and more. Info: wafflesinparadise.com.
cascadiadaily.com
Curtain call: Sylvia Center to close its doors
Ashley Albertson has directed a number of successful shows at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, but she said helming Lee Blessing's “Eleemosynary” was a bittersweet experience. That's because the familial drama focusing on three generations of women will be the last production under the umbrella of the Sylvia Center, which opened in 2016 and will shut its doors Saturday, Sept. 10 — closing night of “Eleemosynary.”
kpug1170.com
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
cascadiadaily.com
What's the Deal With: The name 'Sehome'?
“Sehome” has a long history as a place name in Bellingham. The Sehome neighborhood is capped by Sehome Hill, with Sehome High School on the hill’s south flanks. The name “Sehome” predates all of these. Edmund C. Fitzhugh, the manager of the first coal mine on Bellingham Bay, also established the bay’s first town in 1858. He called it “Sehome.”
parentmap.com
Imagine Children’s Museum Unveils Its Huge and Impressive New Expansion
North Puget Sound families, your time has come! After a month of members-only sneak peeks, Everett’s beloved Imagine Children’s Museum opens its dazzling new addition to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Even if you’re not a North Sound family, here’s a spoiler: You're going to want to...
cascadiadaily.com
Mount Vernon to break ground on $53M Library Commons
Envisioned more than a decade ago as a parking garage that would help downtown Mount Vernon grow, the Library Commons that breaks ground this month has evolved into a potential community hub for Skagit County’s largest city. The Library Commons will be the new home for the Mount Vernon...
Bellingham ‘streateries’ are here to stay as city plans program improvements
The program was in place prior to the pandemic and will remain in operation indefinitely.
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
whatcomtalk.com
Whatcom County Council on Aging Promotes Senior Recreation, Education, and Community Building
In any community, senior citizens benefit from the support of community centers. Whatcom Council on Aging connects our county’s seniors with activities and resources near them. Whatcom Council on Aging has a long history. “We’ve been around for close to 50 years,” says Executive Director Chris Orr. “The Council...
cascadiadaily.com
Letters to the Editor, Week of Sept. 7, 2022
One Bellingham City Council member posited in a story (CDN, Aug. 30, 2022) within the Cascadia Daily that “Bikers have a mountain dedicated to them, pretty much.” All while debating whether to lean toward a preservation approach for the Hundred Acre Wood or allow more human activities. Some...
These three Bellingham businesses are closing this month
“Food service has always been a low-margin affair fueled by diligent management, long hours, and a desire to succeed,” one owner wrote.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
cascadiadaily.com
Return of the Bellingham Greek Festival
When it comes to the revival of the Bellingham Greek Festival happening Sept. 8–11 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, I have some bad news and some good news. The bummer report, I'm sorry to say, is that the annual celebration of Greek food and culture will take place without a couple of perennially popular menu items — including the succulent lamb dinner and the heavenly fried donuts known as loukoumades.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
