Every so often, brewers in Whatcom County band together and collaborate for a cause. These are typically one-off collabs — two or three breweries will team up to make an experimental ale or lager. And while collaboration beers are fun, they sometimes get lost in the never-ending stream of new releases in “Brewingham.” So when a countywide collab involving 14 Whatcom breweries comes along, it makes waves in the local beer scene.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO