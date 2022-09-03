Read full article on original website
E911 Calls
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Just a reminder! If you call 911, always give full address including city and state. Dispatch calls for our ambulance service...
Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (April 29, 1945 – September 5, 2022) Rev. Wayne Daniel Sullivan, 77, of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly...
2023 City of Magee Budget Highlights
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Although the city budget will not be approved until the September 13, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting, a public hearing was held at the beginning of Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Mitchell Edwin Sullivan, 75 of Mize, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (November 21, 1946 – September 4, 2022) Mitchell Edwin Sullivan, 75 of Mize, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home...
Supervisors Open Bids for State Aid Project
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Simpson County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, September 6, 2022 for their regular scheduled meeting. Bids and Proof of publication...
Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rose Marie Blackedge Stewart, 70 of Magee, MS passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Magee General Hospital in Magee, MS. She was born Friday, December 21, 1951 in Wayne County, Mississippi.
Patti Sue Walker,76, of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mid-morning, September 4, 2022, Patti Sue Walker, 76, slipped into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, following a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure and lung disease. Patti was born on February 3, 1946, to the late Clifton James and Will Agnes (Beall) Pickett of Wesson, MS.
Southern Miss Falls to Liberty in Thrilling Home Opener
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Golden Eagle football for 2022 has officially started. Saturday, September 3, Southern Miss hosted the Liberty Flames in what proved to be an exciting matchup.
Duie L. Knight, Sr., age 83
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Duie L. Knight, Sr., age 83, passed away on September 6, 2022, at his residence in Braxton, MS. He was born on July 28, 1939, to Warner T. and Katherine Polk Knight.
