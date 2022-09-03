Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mid-morning, September 4, 2022, Patti Sue Walker, 76, slipped into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, following a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure and lung disease. Patti was born on February 3, 1946, to the late Clifton James and Will Agnes (Beall) Pickett of Wesson, MS.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO