Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Register Citizen
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway
NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
Register Citizen
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect Nabbed For Carjacking, Assault At Gas Station In Stratford
Police have apprehended a man wanted for months following a carjacking and assault at a gas station in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stratford on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Citgo gas station located on Main Street. According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, the...
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Students suspicious of stranger who asked if they wanted a ride, but he cites business idea
BRISTOL — A stranger who raised suspicions by asking students at a bus stop whether they would like a ride to school — and recorded the interaction — ended up being more of a budding entrepreneur than a danger, police said. Still, the man was told not...
Stamford Man Caught After Fleeing From Occupied Wilton Home, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing inside an occupied home and then running from police in Fairfield County. Lowell Nicholas, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31, after entering a Wilton home. According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police, an investigation revealed that Nicholas...
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
News 12
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer
A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
Register Citizen
Stratford police: New Haven teenager charged with December carjacking
STRATFORD — A teenager has been charged with a December carjacking, according to police. Stratford police said a female customer at a gas station on the 2900 block of Main Street was refueling her still-running car on Dec. 20 when an SUV pulled alongside it and a male suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. She had left her driver’s-side door slightly ajar, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Woman third person charged in $12,000 Milford catalytic converter theft
MILFORD — Police say they have charged a third person in connection with a theft of catalytic converters, costing a local business $12,500. Yamil Burgos, of Middletown, was charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief. Milford police said Burgos,...
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza
GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
Register Citizen
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge
WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
Register Citizen
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
Register Citizen
Middletown police: Intoxicated Haddam man reached for loaded gun in struggle with police
MIDDLETOWN — A seemingly intoxicated Haddam man allegedly reached in his pocket for a loaded gun which fell to the ground during a struggle with police Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department. Detectives from the department’s Street Crime Unit had intervened in what appeared to be a physical...
Register Citizen
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
Register Citizen
State drops murder charge in Stratford drive-by shooting
BRIDGEPORT — The state dropped murder charges Tuesday against a city man charged with a fatal drive-by shooting in Stratford five years ago. Chris Concepcion, 30, instead agreed to plead guilty to first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Under the plea bargain Concepcion will be sentenced to...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Robbery At North Branford Cumberland Farms
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for an attempted robbery with a knife at a convenience store. The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5 in North Branford at the. Cumberland Farms. According to the North Branford...
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Comments / 1