Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway

NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Stratford police: New Haven teenager charged with December carjacking

STRATFORD — A teenager has been charged with a December carjacking, according to police. Stratford police said a female customer at a gas station on the 2900 block of Main Street was refueling her still-running car on Dec. 20 when an SUV pulled alongside it and a male suspect climbed into the driver’s seat. She had left her driver’s-side door slightly ajar, police said.
STRATFORD, CT
Police: Woman third person charged in $12,000 Milford catalytic converter theft

MILFORD — Police say they have charged a third person in connection with a theft of catalytic converters, costing a local business $12,500. Yamil Burgos, of Middletown, was charged with second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and first-degree criminal mischief. Milford police said Burgos,...
MILFORD, CT
Guilford woman injured during purse theft at shopping plaza

GUILFORD, Conn. — Guilford police are making good progress in identifying those responsible for two incidents within the past week regarding stolen items, according to the Guilford Police Department. A woman was injured Monday at Shoreline Plaza off Boston Post Road when her purse was stolen. Police say she...
GUILFORD, CT
Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
State drops murder charge in Stratford drive-by shooting

BRIDGEPORT — The state dropped murder charges Tuesday against a city man charged with a fatal drive-by shooting in Stratford five years ago. Chris Concepcion, 30, instead agreed to plead guilty to first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Under the plea bargain Concepcion will be sentenced to...
STRATFORD, CT

