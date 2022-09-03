Who Is Michael Fogel? Meet ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Amanda Stanton’s Husband: Job, Exes and More

Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton married longtime beau Michael Fogel in an intimate California ceremony on Friday, September 2. But who is Michael? Keep reading for everything we know about Lani the Label founder’s new husband.

What Is Michael Fogel’s Job?

Michael graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor’s of science degree before pursuing a career in the commercial real estate industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, Michael has been working as a mortgage originator for a commercial property mortgage lender since December 2020.

Does Michael Fogel Have Children?

While Amanda shares two daughters Kinsley and Charlie with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio , Michael does not have any children. The couple has been open about their desire to grow their family, however, as the California native has made it clear she would love to have a son with her new husband.

How Long Have Michael and Amanda Been Together?

Amanda and Michael were “friends for years” prior to their first date in Aspen, Colorado, in November 2020.

They made their relationship Instagram official during a Valentine’s Day getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2021. Michael went on to propose to his now-wife later that year.

“Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls and gave them little diamond rings too,” the former reality shared on December 3. “Still can’t believe I get to marry the best person I know.”

Who Did Michael Fogel Date Before Amanda?

Amanda is not the first reality star that Michael has been linked to.

In 2016, the Connecticut native was reportedly dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards ’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie . That relationship was short-lived, and by December 2017, he had moved on to fellow Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios .

Though his relationship with the Florida native did not last, it did cause some drama between the Bachelor Nation pals.

“She had texted me to quote ‘give me the courtesy,’ which I also don’t really think was the right wording for that,” Corinne told Us Weekly of her ex's new relationship in March 2021. She added that “it has nothing to do with the guy.”

“She just chose to do something that I don’t really think is right in a friendship. … It was more [that it] really hurt my feelings that someone I considered one of my best friends and family would even just be OK with doing that when I wouldn’t look at any of my friends’ boyfriends twice,” Corinne said. “I don’t know, it just feels a little uncomfortable.”