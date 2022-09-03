Read full article on original website
texags.com
The Film Room: Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
Each week, former Texas A&M quarterback Stephen McGee breaks down key offensive plays from the previous game. This week, Stephen takes a closer look at the Xs and Os of the Aggies' 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field in College Station. Howdy Ags! Caldwell Automotive Partners is excited...
texags.com
2023 Austin Westlake OL TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M has landed a verbal commitment today from one of the top overall prospects in Texas as Austin Westlake OL TJ Shanahan has called for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. He made his announcement via social media. This is a crucial recruitment pickup for the Maroon & White...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M football players reportedly received more than $3 million in NIL deals
Texas A&M has been active in name, image and likeness deals since the rule change on July 1, 2021, and while the athletes overall pulled in $4 million, the football team received more than $3 million. According to university-tracked information during the first academic year obtained by The Eagle through...
texags.com
Jamie McCoy offers a former player's reaction to A&M's win over SHSU
During Tuesday morning's edition of TexAgs Radio, former Texas A&M quarterback and tight end Jamie McCoy joined to offer his thoughts on the Maroon & White's 31-0 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday as the Aggies began the 2022 season on the right foot. Key notes from Jamie McCoy interview.
texags.com
La Grange ATH Bravion Rogers rejoins Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class
La Grange ATH Bravion Rogers decommited from Texas A&M on August 8 — just about 4 months after he’d joined the Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class. Now, less than a month later, he’s back in the fold after announcing his decision to recommit to Jimbo Fisher & Co.
texags.com
Appalachian State's history of upsets not lost on A&M's Jimbo Fisher
It was a stunning upset. Shocking, actually. Indeed, some say it was the greatest upset in college football history. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher isn’t among them, however. Sure, he was mildly surprised when Appalachian State toppled Michigan, 34-32, in the 2007 season-opener, but Fisher wasn’t taken aback.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Northbrook High School football team celebrates first win in five years
A small piece of paper with a date printed on it – Nov. 3, 2017 – had become a fixture in Andres Gomez's office. The third-year Northbrook High School football coach hung it right above the dry-erase board where he draws up plays and makes notes to himself, allowing it to serve both as a reminder as well as motivation.
texags.com
Ask Liucci, Part 1: Eying improvements, App State primers & more
Before Texas A&M takes on another non-conference foe on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field, Billy Liucci tackles another round of subscriber questions. In this Appalachian State edition of Ask Liucci, "The Source" discusses where improvements are most needed, the O-line & more. Richard Zane: First question comes, it had a...
cw39.com
Four Houston-area teams in top 10 of Class 6A Texas prep rankings
HOUSTON (CW39) — Four teams from the Houston area remain in the top 10 of the Class 6A Texas Football magazine high school rankings. North Shore remains No. 2 after a 42-0 win over Spring last weekend. Katy stays at No. 5 after beating Atascocita in a thrilling 35-28 win on Friday. Despite the loss, Atascocita stays at No. 10.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
KWTX
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
'That’s indicative of racism' | Katy ISD investigating 'inappropriate behavior' made at high school volleyball match
KATY, Texas — Two Katy ISD high schools are at the center of an investigation after racially insensitive noises were caught on camera at a volleyball match on Friday. It happened during a girls' varsity volleyball match at Jordan High School, which was hosting rival Paetow. Lakeesha Adams’s 16-year-old...
papercitymag.com
A Nigerian-Born Designer Launches a Luxury Fashion Label in Houston
Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys and he was always known as the fashionable brother. (Photo by @vdm_photographer) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Arinze Marshall grew up in Nigeria in a house of five boys. The fourth...
