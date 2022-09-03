CAPE MAY COUNTY CONNECTING LIVE TO THE UKRAINE BORDER SEPTEMBER 5! Labor Day Monday, September 5 at about 5:00 pm you can view a…

Read full article on original website
Photos from Cape May Shelters Lutsk, Ukraine. One County helping Another Stay Alive's post
TODAY’S THE DAY! Live-streaming from Ukraine at 5pm – it will be a short ten-minute event with our local Cape May volunteers actually meeting the Ukrainian locals who help to manage the shelter. At the same time, here we’ll have the local Cape May knitting group “Kintting for...
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about …
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!.
fox29.com
Caught on weather cam: Couple gets married on Cape May beach as severe storms swirl around them
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - In sickness, health and severe weather! Come rain or shine, one couple was determined to tie the knot at the Jersey shore. "We were so excited about it; we didn't want to wait any longer," the groom, Andrei Biro, said. Andrei and his new wife...
Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and facility returning to school today. May your days be filled with great memories that last a lifetime. Middle Township High School Cape May City Elementary School West Cape May Elementary School LCMR School District Cape May Times Cape May City Township of Lower Middle Township Ocean City High School.
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨 Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement wea…
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨. Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement weather. Both Raging Waters and Ocean Oasis are now officially closed for the season. Thank you for another great summer!.
That’s wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, …
That’s wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, museum members, and our staff members. This event requires a lot of hard work and without all of these integral pieces, we would get nowhere. We are...
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm.
Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve nev…
Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve never lost sight of where it all began. This 100% cotton, ring-spun tee features our ORIGINAL Exit Zero logo, just as our magazine did some time ago. And it’s now available in a new color — BUTTER. It’s the perfect gift to pick up for yourself or a loved one and is available in various sizes.
'Very treacherous': Fishing boat gets grounded in Ocean City while on its way to AC boat show
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A boat captain may be losing sleep after his boat was unexpectedly beached on Tuesday after heavy downpours and high winds. Stranded right here on Ocean City's beach, the captain was ironically on his way to a boat show when heavy gusts of winds caused major problems for the two boat captains on board.
jerseysbest.com
New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.
The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of b…
Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of beer still on sale today and tomorrow.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Happy Labor Day to ALL of you! Fluke and Sea Bass all week even though we had to release the Sea Bass after September 1st. I guess they don’t know they’re out of season! Anyhow, A few Croakers showed up at the reef also, so we did get to keep more than just Fluke! Counting the days now until September 27th when the Fluke season ends! I hope you all will join us soon for a day on the water and your chance at some of the action. These guys and gals are glad they did. Hope to see you soon….
For those in search of seafood, our salmon entrée is sure to satisfy! Come in and see for yourself how delicious this dish is 😋 …
For those in search of seafood, our salmon entrée is sure to satisfy!. Come in and see for yourself how delicious this dish is 😋. Our Ocean Street location is open for dinner daily. Don't forget to BYOB! 🥂.
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
South Jersey police chief renewing push to end "boom parties" across Delaware River
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a renewed push from one local police chief to put an end to "boom parties," where hundreds of cars gather along the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, blasting loud music through high-powered speakers at all hours of the night.For some, a night along the Delaware River is a quiet escape, but for many who call this home, it's anything but."It's just solid bass," Westville resident Jeff Stefan said. "It's like somebody's beating on the side of your house all night long."Stefan is one of the hundreds of New Jersey residents who live within...
NY man who raped Atlantic City hotel housekeeper gets 42 years in prison
MAYS LANDING – It’s 42 years in prison for a New York man who was convicted of violently raping a Bally’s Hotel and Casino housekeeper in 2018. Following a two-week trial, a jury found 36-year-old Jamel Carlton, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, among other charges.
Caught on Camera: Rare religious statue stolen from the alter of Camden County church
GIBBSBORO, N.J. - Leaders of a New Jersey Catholic Church are asking for the return of a rare religious statue they say was stolen from the alter of their chapel last week. Monsignor Louis Marucci, the pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle in Camden County, said the church's Our Lady of Fatima statue was swiped by a man around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Meli…
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY. On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Melissa Errico joins Cape May Stage for an unforgettable evening. Melissa will be performing some of her favorite love songs Broadway songs.
