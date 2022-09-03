Enjoy our winery year round! We are open year round for lunch and dinner! 🍷 Please visit our website for current hours #wildec…

Read full article on original website
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-of…
Exciting things are happening at the Beach Shack this fall! Our last day of the season is tomorrow, September 7th, as we kick-off an expansive renovation to upgrade our ocean view suites. Stay tuned for updates and we’ll see you next spring! The Rusty Nail will remain open for lunch and dinner until Columbus Day!
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!
Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…
It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact.
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!
More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!
Harvested fruit today for our 2022 Stone Series! Make sure to pick up a bottle of our 2021 Stone Series wines on your next visit 🍇.
Harvested fruit today for our 2022 Stone Series! Make sure to pick up a bottle of our 2021 Stone Series wines on your next visit 🍇.
Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of beer still on sale today and tomorrow.
Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of beer still on sale today and tomorrow.
That’s wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, …
That's wrap! Saved the best video for last. PBY on its way out. Thank you to all those that attended, sponsored, volunteered, museum members, and our staff members. This event requires a lot of hard work and without all of these integral pieces, we would get nowhere.
For those in search of seafood, our salmon entrée is sure to satisfy! Come in and see for yourself how delicious this dish is 😋 …
For those in search of seafood, our salmon entrée is sure to satisfy!. Come in and see for yourself how delicious this dish is 😋. Our Ocean Street location is open for dinner daily. Don't forget to BYOB! 🥂. Check out our website at GeorgesPlace.com for more information
Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and facility returning to school today. May your days be filled with great memories that last a lifetime. Middle Township High School Cape May City Elementary School West Cape May Elementary School LCMR School District Cape May Times Cape May City Township of Lower Middle Township Ocean City High School.
Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing
Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨 Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement wea…
🚨 WATER PARK OPERATING UPDATE FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2022 🚨. Raging Waters will be closed for the day due to expected inclement weather. Both Raging Waters and Ocean Oasis are now officially closed for the season. Thank you for another great summer!
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Meli…
AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Melissa Errico joins Cape May Stage for an unforgettable evening. Melissa will be performing some of her favorite love songs Broadway songs.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Happy Labor Day to ALL of you! Fluke and Sea Bass all week even though we had to release the Sea Bass after September 1st. I guess they don’t know they’re out of season! Anyhow, A few Croakers showed up at the reef also, so we did get to keep more than just Fluke! Counting the days now until September 27th when the Fluke season ends! I hope you all will join us soon for a day on the water and your chance at some of the action. These guys and gals are glad they did. Hope to see you soon….
Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve nev…
Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we've never lost sight of where it all began. This 100% cotton, ring-spun tee features our ORIGINAL Exit Zero logo, just as our magazine did some time ago. And it's now available in a new color — BUTTER. It's the perfect gift to pick up for yourself or a loved one and is available in various sizes.
This Jersey Shore Town Is AirBnb's Most Booked Fall Travel Destination
A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall. Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list. "You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.
New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.
The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
'My pride is hurt': Man's new sailboat washes up on Ocean City beach after hitting rock jetty
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report
The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Comments / 0