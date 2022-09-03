ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Enjoy our winery year round! We are open year round for lunch and dinner! 🍷 Please visit our website for current hours #wildec…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 5 days ago
capemayvibe.com

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!! But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Frid…

It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about …

More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #capemay #capemaynj #capemaywhalewatcher #whalewatching #whalewatch #wildlifephotography #wildwood #nj #newjersey #dolphins #dolphin.
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of b…

Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of beer still on sale today and tomorrow. #shortea.
CAPE MAY, NJ
#Winery#Bed And Breakfast#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Food Drink#Beverages#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
capemayvibe.com

media4.giphy.com

Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and facility returning to school today. May your days be filled with great memories that last a lifetime. Middle Township High School Cape May City Elementary School West Cape May Elementary School LCMR School District Cape May Times Cape May City Township of Lower Middle Township Ocean City High School.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing

Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Meli…

AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Melissa Errico joins Cape May Stage for an unforgettable evening. Melissa will be performing some of her favorite love songs Broadway songs.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Happy Labor Day to ALL of you! Fluke and Sea Bass all week even though we had to release the Sea Bass after September 1st. I guess they don’t know they’re out of season! Anyhow, A few Croakers showed up at the reef also, so we did get to keep more than just Fluke! Counting the days now until September 27th when the Fluke season ends! I hope you all will join us soon for a day on the water and your chance at some of the action. These guys and gals are glad they did. Hope to see you soon….
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve nev…

Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve never lost sight of where it all began. This 100% cotton, ring-spun tee features our ORIGINAL Exit Zero logo, just as our magazine did some time ago. And it’s now available in a new color — BUTTER. It’s the perfect gift to pick up for yourself or a loved one and is available in various sizes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
jerseysbest.com

New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.

The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Sailboat stranded on N.J. beach as owner used the bathroom: report

The owner of a sailboat became stranded on a New Jersey beach Monday morning after putting it on autopilot when he needed to use the bathroom, according to an NBC10 report. Steve Strickland told the news organization he was headed to the Chesapeake Bay from Queens, New York, when he put the boat on autopilot and stepped away. But the autopilot turned off, he said.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ

