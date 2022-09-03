ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

capemayvibe.com

More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about …

More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about nine miles!
capemayvibe.com

Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… Cape May Beach Patrol celebration…

Cape May's peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week's issue… Cape May Beach Patrol celebration of life, West Cape May Tomato Festival, Airfest at NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, surprise party at Taco Caballito Tequileria and drinks at Cold Spring Brewery.
capemayvibe.com

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the shop on Perry Street or check us out online!
capemayvibe.com

media4.giphy.com

Best of luck to all the students, teachers, and facility returning to school today. May your days be filled with great memories that last a lifetime. Middle Township High School Cape May City Elementary School West Cape May Elementary School LCMR School District Cape May Times Cape May City Township of Lower Middle Township Ocean City High School.
capemayvibe.com

Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of b…

Watcha doin today? Stella is having a beach pawty. Thanks for the adorable photo Lizzy. Tasting room open today 12-6. Cases of beer still on sale today and tomorrow.
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Happy Labor Day to ALL of you! Fluke and Sea Bass all week even though we had to release the Sea Bass after September 1st. I guess they don’t know they’re out of season! Anyhow, A few Croakers showed up at the reef also, so we did get to keep more than just Fluke! Counting the days now until September 27th when the Fluke season ends! I hope you all will join us soon for a day on the water and your chance at some of the action. These guys and gals are glad they did. Hope to see you soon….
capemayvibe.com

Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve nev…

Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we've never lost sight of where it all began. This 100% cotton, ring-spun tee features our ORIGINAL Exit Zero logo, just as our magazine did some time ago. And it's now available in a new color — BUTTER.
capemayvibe.com

AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY On Sept 19th at 7pm. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Meli…

AN EVENING WITH MELISSA ERRICO: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE AND BROADWAY. Tony Award-nominated Broadway Star Melissa Errico joins Cape May Stage for an unforgettable evening. Melissa will be performing some of her favorite love songs Broadway songs.
capemayvibe.com

Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing

Frank is having a Happy Labor Day and I hope you are too! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing
