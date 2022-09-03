Happy Labor Day to ALL of you! Fluke and Sea Bass all week even though we had to release the Sea Bass after September 1st. I guess they don’t know they’re out of season! Anyhow, A few Croakers showed up at the reef also, so we did get to keep more than just Fluke! Counting the days now until September 27th when the Fluke season ends! I hope you all will join us soon for a day on the water and your chance at some of the action. These guys and gals are glad they did. Hope to see you soon….

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO