Exit Zero has grown tremendously since the magazine first hit the streets of Cape May in 2003. Over the years however, we’ve never lost sight of where it all began. This 100% cotton, ring-spun tee features our ORIGINAL Exit Zero logo, just as our magazine did some time ago. And it’s now available in a new color — BUTTER. It’s the perfect gift to pick up for yourself or a loved one and is available in various sizes.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO