Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Britain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is now with Queen Elizabeth after she was placed under medical supervision, the BBC reported on Thursday.
UK doctors concerned for Queen's health, family head to Scotland
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Russia may compensate retail investors for sanctions-related losses
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s central bank is in talks with banks about creating a fund to compensate retail investors for losses when their foreign security investments were frozen by Western sanctions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
Chinese nut-picker survives 200-mile journey in escaped hydrogen balloon
A man has been found safe after he spent two days aloft in a hydrogen balloon that became untethered while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree, according to Chinese state media. The man, identified only by his surname, Hu, and a partner were collecting pine...
That Moscow trip where I met Gorbachev and taught marketing to the Soviets | Column
In August 1990, I arrived at JFK’s Pan Am terminal in New York. I was one of three Harvard Business School professors who would give one-hour lectures in Moscow (in my case, on marketing) to an audience of Soviet managers of state-owned enterprises. The trip was sponsored by Dwayne...
China debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy.
British PM Liz Truss caps energy costs with $115 billion emergency plan
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- In her first major move as Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss announced a plan Thursday that aims to help Britons pay more expensive utility bills due to a worsening energy crisis in the country. Under the "energy price guarantee" plan, domestic energy costs will be...
Oil hits eight-month low on recession fears; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
