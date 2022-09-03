Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
hudsontv.com
Pedestrian Safety & Signal Upgrades Coming to 14th & Hudson Streets in Hoboken
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano have announced that Hudson County will begin construction this week on pedestrian safety improvements and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 14th Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken. This project includes the following:. Curb extension rain gardens at all...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
hudsoncountyview.com
7 first responders injured, 25 people displaced by 3-alarm Jersey City fire on Bergen Ave
Seven first responders were injured and 25 people were displaced by a three-alarm Jersey City fire at two adjoining residential buildings on Bergen Avenue. At approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday, the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a call for a working fire at 662 and 664 Bergen Ave. While working...
hudsontv.com
Weehawken School Superintendent Highlights New Initiatives For ’22-’23
When Weehawken students return to the classroom on Thursday, September 8, there will be several new programs in place for them to consider, and Superintendent of Schools Eric Crespo is extremely excited about each one. High school upper class men will be able to participate in a new, aviation program,...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
One Extricated, 2 Others Hospitalized In Serious Morris County Crash (PHOTOS)
One person had to be extricated and two others were hospitalized following a serious crash in Morris County, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash during the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the department said. Crew members stabilized the vehicle and used a cross ram...
hudsontv.com
Pedestrian Killed In Collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen
Photo Credit: Google Maps A pedestrian was killed on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen early this morning after being struck by a vehicle near 69th Street. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating the fatal collision.
NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts
NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
hudsontv.com
EPA Declares Lower Hackensack River in Hudson & Bergen Counties a Superfund Site
During a morning press conference at Secaucus’ Laurel Hill County Park today, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officially declared the lower Hackensack River a Superfund site. Among those in attendance were Secaucus Town Administrator Gary Jeffas, Hackensack Riverkeeper, Captain Bill Sheehan, EPA Deputy Administrator Walter Mugdan, plus Congressmen Donald Payne, Jr. Josh Gottheimer.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NJ woman arrested at Newark Airport with loaded gun in suitcase during holiday weekend
A New Jersey woman was arrested at Newark Airport over Labor Day Weekend after TSA agents found a loaded handgun in her suitcase, authorities said.
College student from NJ charged with making threat to community
A Penn State student from Monmouth County was charged with making a bomb threat against the downtown area of State College on social media. Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, was arrested and charged after making a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak against the school on Aug. 24, according to Penn State.
wrnjradio.com
Inoperable brake light leads to DWI arrest in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A motorist who was seen driving with an inoperable brake light on his vehicle is facing several motor vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated, according to Byram Township Police. On September 3, an officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light traveling...
wrnjradio.com
Man driving on two flat tires charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after Denville police observed the vehicle was being driven on two flat tires. On September 3, police stop a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle driving with two passenger side flat tires....
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County
A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
3 members of drug ring admit roles in killing informant, 2 others, authorities say
Three members of a Newark-based drug trafficking organization have admitted their roles in three killings on behalf of the group, including that of a federal informant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Tyquan Daniels, 26, Ali Hill, 29, and Thomas Zimmerman, 26, all of East Orange, pleaded guilty to...
Early morning fire forces evacuation of 40 Newark residents
The fire is believed to have started in an empty building before it jumped to a residential building.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly
Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
