Hoboken, NJ

hudsontv.com

Pedestrian Safety & Signal Upgrades Coming to 14th & Hudson Streets in Hoboken

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla and Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano have announced that Hudson County will begin construction this week on pedestrian safety improvements and traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of 14th Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken. This project includes the following:. Curb extension rain gardens at all...
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 30-year-old Hudson County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On September 6, police stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to maintain a lane, and failure to observe a traffic control device. A roadside investigation revealed that the...
hudsontv.com

Weehawken School Superintendent Highlights New Initiatives For ’22-’23

When Weehawken students return to the classroom on Thursday, September 8, there will be several new programs in place for them to consider, and Superintendent of Schools Eric Crespo is extremely excited about each one. High school upper class men will be able to participate in a new, aviation program,...
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
hudsontv.com

Pedestrian Killed In Collision on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen

Photo Credit: Google Maps A pedestrian was killed on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen early this morning after being struck by a vehicle near 69th Street. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating the fatal collision.
hudsontv.com

EPA Declares Lower Hackensack River in Hudson & Bergen Counties a Superfund Site

During a morning press conference at Secaucus’ Laurel Hill County Park today, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officially declared the lower Hackensack River a Superfund site. Among those in attendance were Secaucus Town Administrator Gary Jeffas, Hackensack Riverkeeper, Captain Bill Sheehan, EPA Deputy Administrator Walter Mugdan, plus Congressmen Donald Payne, Jr. Josh Gottheimer.
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
wrnjradio.com

Inoperable brake light leads to DWI arrest in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A motorist who was seen driving with an inoperable brake light on his vehicle is facing several motor vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated, according to Byram Township Police. On September 3, an officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light traveling...
wrnjradio.com

Man driving on two flat tires charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after Denville police observed the vehicle was being driven on two flat tires. On September 3, police stop a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle driving with two passenger side flat tires....
NJ.com

Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County

A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Warns Residents of the Spotted Lanternfly

Hoboken is warning residents, not only from their city, but from municipalities around Hudson County, to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly, as the insect has been scene countywide. While this invasive species might be colorful, they can harm local plant life, cause fungal growth, and attract wasps...
