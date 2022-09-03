Read full article on original website
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: "Tremendous" amount of resources used to search for Zillah home invasion suspect
ZILLAH -- UPDATE: Police confirm a home invasion happened in Zillah and they are searching for a suspect. Police say the search is for an approximately 45 year old Hispanic man, 5'7", and 160 lbs. They say he has a mole on the side of his nose. He was last...
U.S. Marshals help arrest 15-year-old accused of shooting man in the back in Pasco
The left a man seriously wounded.
KIMA TV
Zillah Police asking for help identifying home invasion suspect
ZILLAH -- Zillah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted. They ask to call in any tips to the Zillah Police Department at 509-829-6100 or via message to the...
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
Tri-Cities priest arrested after being accused of rape
BENTON COUNTY – A priest who served two churches in the Tri-Cities was arrested Wednesday after a woman said he raped her at his home. Rev. Tomas Vazquez Tellez, 49, is accused of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. The Kennewick Police Department...
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
KIMA TV
Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape
BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
Kennewick Police Facebook Quirk Hilariously Confuses Tri-Cities
I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, and I saw this strange post by the Kennewick Police Department. There was no description, only a picture of a woman walking in a store. I clicked on the comments to try and figure out what was happening in the post, and...
‘Just glad it wasn’t worse:’ Kennewick woman reacts after car crashes into home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shelley Beauchamp said she was at a friend’s house late Monday when she got the call from a neighbor—a car had hit her house and caught on fire. She said when her youngest son came home and saw the damage, something they both noticed instantly were the two untouched memorial markings for Beauchamp’s late sons. “I think...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
No vehicle occupants found at the site of fiery crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders were on scene for a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Emergency agencies, including Richland Police Department, were dispatched to Leslie Road for a report of a crash. A Ford F-150 pickup had overturned and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out by Richland Fire...
Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire
(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)
According to the Kennewick Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Kennewick on Monday night. The crash happened in the 300 block of W 27th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, the car caught fire after the crash, damaging the house. Chief Michael stated...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO issues scam warning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a current scam where callers are pretending to be law enforcement officers. Someone is calling people pretending to be Commander Lee Cantu with the BCSO and telling victims that they have been served with a subpoena, but have failed to sign it, so now they owe $2,500.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man injured in machinery accident
WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified
ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
KEPR
Thunderbird Motel demolition almost complete
Pasco Wash. — The Thunderbird Motel, a longtime hotspot for crime in the Tri-Cities, is no more. The infamous Pasco hotel went up for sale earlier this year for $1,200,000, and is now demolished. City planners are hoping to turn the old grounds into parking space for the downtown...
97 Rock
