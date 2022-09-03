ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KIMA TV

Zillah Police asking for help identifying home invasion suspect

ZILLAH -- Zillah police are asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and should not be approached or confronted. They ask to call in any tips to the Zillah Police Department at 509-829-6100 or via message to the...
ZILLAH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Finley, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
ifiberone.com

Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Kellogg#Childs Parents#Kennewick Police
KIMA TV

Yakima Diocese Priest arrested for rape

BENTON COUNTY -- A Yakima Diocese priest has been arrested in Benton County on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Reverend Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7th. He is now in the Benton County Jail...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NEWStalk 870

Camper Being Towed Along 182 in Richland Catches Fire

(Richland, WA) -- A brand-new camper being pulled by a trailer catches fire Wednesday afternoon along Eastbound I-182 near the Vantage exit in Richland. State Patrol says this happened as a pickup truck was towing the trailer. For unknown reasons, the camper caught fire, and the driver of the pickup towing it was able to detach it and leave in the freeway median. Once there, the fire continued to burn, igniting some nearby grass and causing a small wildfire and a large traffic alert.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash slows traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently at the scene of a crash at I-182 and 20th Avenue in Pasco. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the two car collision resulted in minor injuries. Drivers travelling in that direction should expect delays.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO issues scam warning

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a current scam where callers are pretending to be law enforcement officers. Someone is calling people pretending to be Commander Lee Cantu with the BCSO and telling victims that they have been served with a subpoena, but have failed to sign it, so now they owe $2,500.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man injured in machinery accident

WAITSBURG – City of Walla Walla paramedics and personnel from Walla Walla County Fire District Number 8 responded Friday night to the 300 block of Hooper Road in Waitsburg for a report of a man caught in a sawmill. According to authorities, the incident at 6:49 p.m. involved non-commercialized...
WAITSBURG, WA
Elko Daily Free Press

Fentanyl trafficking suspect identified

ELKO – A Washington man was arrested on drug charges after 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was confiscated by Nevada State Police in a traffic stop. Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was booked into White Pine County Jail on Monday. A trooper stopped a northbound vehicle for...
ROYAL CITY, WA
KEPR

Thunderbird Motel demolition almost complete

Pasco Wash. — The Thunderbird Motel, a longtime hotspot for crime in the Tri-Cities, is no more. The infamous Pasco hotel went up for sale earlier this year for $1,200,000, and is now demolished. City planners are hoping to turn the old grounds into parking space for the downtown...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy