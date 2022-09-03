Read full article on original website
High School football Week 3 schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). […]
Golf Channel
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
AthlonSports.com
Steve Sarkisian Is Getting Crushed For His Comments About Facing Alabama
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will face their toughest test of the 2022 season this Saturday when they host the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. It sort of sounds like Sark is already chalking it up as a loss. Sarkisian spoke at length about his team's opponent during his...
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
wbrc.com
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators
Alabama Crimson Tide fans took aim at Dabo Swinney Monday night during Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few miles from Bobby Dodd Stadium by comparing him to former Auburn football HC Gene Chizik. That would be BCS National Championship-winning coach Gene Chizik...
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
comebacktown.com
World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
wbrc.com
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
He always comes back: Branch removed from Pinson Chucky’s leg after fall from tree
Chucky lives. Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
