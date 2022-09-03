ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

CBS 42

High School football Week 3 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
AUSTIN, TX
Birmingham, AL
Football
Trussville, AL
Sports
Trussville, AL
Football
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Football
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Alabama Sports
Trussville, AL
Trussville, AL
Education
Birmingham, AL
Education
#Linus School Sports#White Oak#The Eagles#American Football#Highschoolsports#Oak Mountain#Hewitt Trussville Stadium
comebacktown.com

World Games impact much greater than 11 day event

Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
wbrc.com

Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BESSEMER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL

