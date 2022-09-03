ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

High School football Week 3 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win

Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midfield, AL
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Education
City
Pelham, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Their Children Attended Birmingham City Schools and UAB – Now They’re Giving Back

When one meets Willie and Cynthia Ballard, one of the first facts one will learn is that they are the proud — emphasis on proud — parents of eight children, six of whom are still living. Also, on the short list of need-to-know facts about them is that they are strong believers in the correlation between higher education and an individual’s improved quality of life, an improved quality of life they staunchly desired for each of their children.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Stillman College making a comeback

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dealing with many financial hurdles, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa is ready to come back on top this fall. Enrollment is steadily increasing, most of that increase coming from transfer students. In 2019, the institution was headed toward 1,000 students on campus. Today, there are more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Clemson#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lions Pride Stadium#Forester
Bham Now

NEW: The Crab Barrack opens Five Points West Crossplex location

A new The Crab Barrack restaurant has opened in Birmingham’s Five Points West neighborhood near the Crossplex. The eatery, which opened in August at 2451 Crossplex Blvd. 35208, caters to “take-out” customers. Ready to order? Call 205-777-5452. What to Expect. The Crab Barrack is arguably the fastest...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Tropical Storm Earl forecast to strengthen into a hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We are tracking a couple of names storms in the Atlantic basin, however neither storm is forecast to impact the lower 48 states. Danielle is currently a category one hurricane located in the northern Atlantic almost 1000 miles WNW of the Azores. Winds are currently near 90 mph but weakening is forecast on Tuesday. The track of the storm will keep Danielle out to sea.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
wbrc.com

Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6

We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy