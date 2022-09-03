Read full article on original website
High School football Week 3 schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). […]
wvtm13.com
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win
Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
birminghamtimes.com
Their Children Attended Birmingham City Schools and UAB – Now They’re Giving Back
When one meets Willie and Cynthia Ballard, one of the first facts one will learn is that they are the proud — emphasis on proud — parents of eight children, six of whom are still living. Also, on the short list of need-to-know facts about them is that they are strong believers in the correlation between higher education and an individual’s improved quality of life, an improved quality of life they staunchly desired for each of their children.
wvtm13.com
Stillman College making a comeback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dealing with many financial hurdles, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa is ready to come back on top this fall. Enrollment is steadily increasing, most of that increase coming from transfer students. In 2019, the institution was headed toward 1,000 students on campus. Today, there are more...
Search underway for missing Birmingham woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman. According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger. Maroone […]
He always comes back: Branch removed from Pinson Chucky’s leg after fall from tree
Chucky lives. Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.
wvtm13.com
Hueytown boy dies after being hit by car while riding mini-motorcycle in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Hueytown boy died Tuesday after being hit by a car while riding a mini-motorcycle in Birmingham. The Jefferson County coroner identified the child as 10-year-old Marquis Bell. "The decedent was the rider of a motorcycle mini-bike when struck by a motor vehicle on a public...
Bham Now
NEW: The Crab Barrack opens Five Points West Crossplex location
A new The Crab Barrack restaurant has opened in Birmingham’s Five Points West neighborhood near the Crossplex. The eatery, which opened in August at 2451 Crossplex Blvd. 35208, caters to “take-out” customers. Ready to order? Call 205-777-5452. What to Expect. The Crab Barrack is arguably the fastest...
wbrc.com
Crash cleared on I-459 NB in Bessemer area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area. I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
wvtm13.com
Tropical Storm Earl forecast to strengthen into a hurricane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We are tracking a couple of names storms in the Atlantic basin, however neither storm is forecast to impact the lower 48 states. Danielle is currently a category one hurricane located in the northern Atlantic almost 1000 miles WNW of the Azores. Winds are currently near 90 mph but weakening is forecast on Tuesday. The track of the storm will keep Danielle out to sea.
wbrc.com
Labor Day at Oak Mountain State Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day typically brings thousands of people to Oak Mountain State Park, but with all this rain, many people might have opted for a movie marathon over a day outdoors. Oak Mountain State Park saw just a fraction of the guests it typically sees on holidays...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
thebamabuzz.com
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you want to work in the education field, or have an interest and passion for working with children?. If so, Birmingham City Schools wants you. It’s kicking off its recruitment season with a tailgate-themed hiring event and you’re invited to score a new career.
