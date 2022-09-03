Read full article on original website
High School football Week 3 schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off Thursday and some teams look to remain undefeated while some are looking for their first win. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 5A region and features the Sylacauga Aggies (0-3) who will host the Valley Rams (1-2). […]
Cottondale, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School - Tuscaloosa football team will have a game with Paul W. Bryant High School on September 06, 2022, 16:30:00. Central High School - TuscaloosaPaul W. Bryant High School.
Friday night Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday due to weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dozens of Friday night Alabama high school football games are being rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of storms and soaking rain. Get the WVTM 13 app for scores, highlights, and weather updates.
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
Power 25 Rankings: Clay-Chalkville, Central-Phenix City battle for No. 1
Reigning Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville remains No. 1 in the AL.com Power 25 rankings this week by a slim margin. The Cougars are just two points ahead of Class 7A Central-Phenix City as the top teams in the state jockey for position. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in the state regardless of classification.
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Sela Ward drops ‘Roll Tide!’ after Alabama’s latest win
Actress Sela Ward, one of the University of Alabama’s best known alumnae, sent her beloved Crimson Tide another big “Roll Tide” on Labor Day, after the team’s season opening victory over Utah State in Tuscaloosa. Bama thumped the Aggies 55-0 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, prompting the Emmy-winner...
Alabama Offensive Lineman Named to SEC Weekly Award List
Alabama senior center Darrian Dalcourt was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Utah State on Saturday. Dalcourt did not allow a pressure or a sack in the Tide’s 55-0 victory against the Aggies. He was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week along with Mississippi State center LaQuinston Sharp.
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
The Crimson Tide's "Million Dollar Band" won't be making the trip to Texas with the team due to a controversial seating proposal, reports say.
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
University of Alabama Million Dollar Band will not travel to Texas for this week's game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will not travel to Austin for the Sept. 10 Alabama vs. Texas football game. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint reports in the video above. Sources tell WVTM 13 that the band will stay behind because there is not enough space...
Auburn football: Tide fans troll Dabo Swinney saying he’s just Gene Chizik when he’s without generational QB and elite coordinators
Alabama Crimson Tide fans took aim at Dabo Swinney Monday night during Clemson’s opening game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta a few miles from Bobby Dodd Stadium by comparing him to former Auburn football HC Gene Chizik. That would be BCS National Championship-winning coach Gene Chizik...
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others are not quite so sure. What might the impact ultimately be for Birmingham?. None of us really know, but there’s the...
Stillman College making a comeback
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dealing with many financial hurdles, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa is ready to come back on top this fall. Enrollment is steadily increasing, most of that increase coming from transfer students. In 2019, the institution was headed toward 1,000 students on campus. Today, there are more...
He always comes back: Branch removed from Pinson Chucky’s leg after fall from tree
Chucky lives. Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.
9 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 6
We’ve got the inside scoop on nine new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including DC Blox’s Birmingham data center expansion. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. DC Blox Expands Data Center in Birmingham. Project Cost: $11,588,496.
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
