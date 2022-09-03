Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
Step Inside This Dream Log Cabin Mansion Near East Aurora
Most of us have gone camping in some form or fashion. Typically, that means either camping traditionally with a tent or perhaps it's that amazing "glamping" experience, which features an RV and modern technology enhancements with a nature feel. Sometimes you book a trip to a log cabin, which is...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in North Tonawanda
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in North Tonawanda, we’ve got the guide for you. From restaurants along the canal to those lining the main strip, North Tonawanda has plenty of dining options to choose from. If the nearby boaters have you craving a taste for...
New Store Coming to Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park
We're now shifting the focus to fall and all the things that go along with the gradually changing temperatures. If you're someone who is very proactive when it comes to holiday shopping, then we're getting close to those early shopping days, which typically come in October and into November. That...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats
Renovation work at the Tent City Building located at 674 Main Street is wrapping up. The landmark Theater District property was renovated for commercial and residential uses by Drew Blum. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment.
Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York
A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York
Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peach Festival Chairman shares shortcake on Wake Up!
Fun fact: The whipped cream they'll be using at the festival is made fresh on site!
Blake Shelton + Friends Concert Coming To Buffalo, New York
When is Blake Shelton coming to Buffalo, New York? Where is Blake Shelton coming to in Buffalo? There are only going to be 28 cities on this tour and Buffalo, New York will be the GRAND FINALE for the Blake Shelton tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. BACK TO...
Western New York High Schools Featured On New Game Show
Move over Family Feud, there is a new game show that has the Empire State talking and families cheering for their favorite high school. If you love a good trivia style game show, you are in luck! There is a brand new show that started with the new school year and it sure looks like fun.
8 Bowling Alleys With The Best Food In Western New York
Bowling is one of many popular sports in Buffalo, which may be the biggest explanation behind the countless number of bowling alleys in Western New York. While each bowling alley has its own unique quirks, there are some that just have better food than others. A thread came up on...
investigativepost.org
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
Efforts to unionize the insurance giant's suburban operation is met with pushback from management. Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post...
The heroes who saved Western Town
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — While we are celebrating back to school, there is still summer fun to be had. Niagara Amusement and Splash Park on Grand Island is still open weekends through the end of the month, and so is a fan-favorite from the old Fantasy Island days. While...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
Popular Buffalo Statues Being Sold Before Buffalo Bills Game
I was driving down Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda after golf yesterday and I saw a Buffalo just chillin' with a 'FOR SALE' sign on it. My first reaction was that someone stole one of those Buffaloes that are hanging out between the 90 and 400 on your left-hand side--you know what I'm talking about?
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0