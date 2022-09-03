ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Patient Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

The third episode of FX on Hulu’s thriller series ‘The Patient’ follows Alan Strauss’ attempts to deal with Sam Fortner’s impulses to kill others, possibly including him. Alan meets Candace Fortner, Sam’s mother, and requests her to unlock his chain to save Sam. Candace, who doesn’t want to turn her son into the police, decides against helping Alan fearing that he will contact the authorities if he gets saved from her son. Alan makes progress with the therapy sessions as he manages to dive deep into the childhood of his patient. The enthralling episode, titled ‘Issues,’ ends with an astounding development. If you are trying to know more about the same, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Are Ronnie And Jen From Jersey Shore Still Together?

Developed by SallyAnn Salsano, MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore‘ follows several young men and women from New Jersey and the surrounding area in different vacation homes. Throughout its run, the reality show has introduced the viewers to many entertaining personalities. Many of these cast members have garnered an impressive fan following thanks to their performance in the series. With so many people staying together, love, heartbreak, betrayal, and drama are integral parts of the show. Hence, fans have always been heavily invested in the status of different relationships seen in the show.
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the tenth episode of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 titled ‘People, Often Deceived by An Illusive Good, Desire Their Own Ruin,’ students of class D are closely watched by class C. Meanwhile, Ayanokouji’s father meets him in the reception room to get him to withdraw from school. After using Karuizawa as his pawn for so long, Ayanokouji decides to end all ties with her. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!
