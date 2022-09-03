Read full article on original website
Related
Major update in Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder after reality star’s uncle hired ‘hitman to kill him for life insurance’
THE Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant murder-for-hire plot went to trial on Tuesday, September 6, over six years after reality TV star, Andre Montgomery was fatally shot. James Timothy Norman, Andre’s uncle, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly conspiring with an exotic dancer to murder his nephew. James was charged...
thecinemaholic.com
The Patient Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
The third episode of FX on Hulu’s thriller series ‘The Patient’ follows Alan Strauss’ attempts to deal with Sam Fortner’s impulses to kill others, possibly including him. Alan meets Candace Fortner, Sam’s mother, and requests her to unlock his chain to save Sam. Candace, who doesn’t want to turn her son into the police, decides against helping Alan fearing that he will contact the authorities if he gets saved from her son. Alan makes progress with the therapy sessions as he manages to dive deep into the childhood of his patient. The enthralling episode, titled ‘Issues,’ ends with an astounding development. If you are trying to know more about the same, let us be your ally! SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Are Ronnie And Jen From Jersey Shore Still Together?
Developed by SallyAnn Salsano, MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore‘ follows several young men and women from New Jersey and the surrounding area in different vacation homes. Throughout its run, the reality show has introduced the viewers to many entertaining personalities. Many of these cast members have garnered an impressive fan following thanks to their performance in the series. With so many people staying together, love, heartbreak, betrayal, and drama are integral parts of the show. Hence, fans have always been heavily invested in the status of different relationships seen in the show.
thecinemaholic.com
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the tenth episode of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 titled ‘People, Often Deceived by An Illusive Good, Desire Their Own Ruin,’ students of class D are closely watched by class C. Meanwhile, Ayanokouji’s father meets him in the reception room to get him to withdraw from school. After using Karuizawa as his pawn for so long, Ayanokouji decides to end all ties with her. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Comments / 0