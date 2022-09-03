Read full article on original website
Isolated showers possible for Tuesday
After some good sunshine on Labor Day, the clouds have returned on this back to work and back to school Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday morning through the early afternoon before starting to dry out in the late afternoon and evening. Here's a look at the...
CBS 58
Large tree falls on 2 cars, temporarily cuts out power for some on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Crews from the Forestry Division of Milwaukee’s Public Works Department are working to remove a large tree on Woodstock Place on the city’s east side. The Labor Day holiday and issues with machinery are causing the tree removal to take longer than expected. As...
CBS 58
Palomino announces bar reopening after temporary closure
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Palomino Bar in Bay View has announced plans to reopen Friday, Sept. 9 after a temporary closure due to the staffing shortage. In a social media post Tuesday, Sept. 6, the bar and restaurant said the "cold beer and hot whiskey are back," although the kitchen is still dealing with some staffing issues.
CBS 58
Ride your bike though the zoo this weekend during the annual “Ride on the Wild Side” event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Sunday, Sept. 11 is the annual Ride on the Wild Side bike ride through the Milwaukee County Zoo. Hundreds of people will take their bikes on the 2.5 mile ride, stopping to check out the animals along the way. The event goes from 7 a.m....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
CBS 58
Go on your own personal safari with Milwaukee County Zoo's 'Ride on the Wild Side'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's almost time to grab your bike and head to the Milwaukee County Zoo!. Families can go on their own personal safaris during "Ride on the Wild Side." CBS 58's Amanda Becker was live there Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, with what we can expect from this weekend's event.
CBS 58
'If I can find a car, I'll be there:' Driver involved in scary crash ready to get back on track at Slinger Super Speedway
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slinger Super Speedway owner Todd Thelen estimates roughly 500,000 laps have been turned at "The World's Fastest Quarter Mile" since the track was repaved in 1974. During those hundreds of thousands of laps, a lot of wrecks have taken place, but not like Sunday night.
CBS 58
2 children rescued from water at Grant Park Beach, taken to area hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two children were rescued from Grant Park Beach Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Officials say a call came in just after 3 p.m. One adult is said to have jumped in to rescue the children. The sheriff's office says both children "may have...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
pleasantviewrealty.com
3955 S 17th Place Sheboygan WI
Adorable ranch in a lovely location. Job transfer is the only reason for listing. Welcome to this appealing home conveniently located on Sheboygan’s Southside. Corner windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Cute, clean and cozy kitchen is centrally located in the home. It opens to the nice sized dining area featuring a patio door to the deck. Fully fenced yard with mature trees make for the perfect outdoor space for fall. The lower level is open, ready for your rec room finishes. Many updates throughout the years makes this home ”the one”!
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
wlip.com
Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week runs Sept. 8-15 -- here's what to expect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Downtown Dining Week sets the table for a return Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 15, with more than two dozen downtown eateries offering lunch and dinner specials. Rebecca Button, events and social media director for Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, tells us what to expect.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford announces September repaving projects
HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
CBS 58
Racine prepares to host 1st-ever Bark in the Park
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can be part of Racine's first annual "Bark in the Park" pet festival and 5K this weekend. Kristin Wilson, the assistant director at Billy's Posse Inc., and executive director Stacie Kraft, joined CBS 58 to tell us more about the event. To learn more,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
CBS 58
Taco Fest returns to Milwaukee this weekend, Sept. 10 🌮
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It might be Taco Tuesday, but you better save the fiesta until this weekend! Saturday, Sept. 10, is Taco Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee. Lori Fredrich, food and dining editor for OnMilwaukee, joined CBS 58 to talk about the event.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
