Adorable ranch in a lovely location. Job transfer is the only reason for listing. Welcome to this appealing home conveniently located on Sheboygan’s Southside. Corner windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Cute, clean and cozy kitchen is centrally located in the home. It opens to the nice sized dining area featuring a patio door to the deck. Fully fenced yard with mature trees make for the perfect outdoor space for fall. The lower level is open, ready for your rec room finishes. Many updates throughout the years makes this home ”the one”!

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO