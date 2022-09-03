ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Isolated showers possible for Tuesday

After some good sunshine on Labor Day, the clouds have returned on this back to work and back to school Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday morning through the early afternoon before starting to dry out in the late afternoon and evening. Here's a look at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Palomino announces bar reopening after temporary closure

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Palomino Bar in Bay View has announced plans to reopen Friday, Sept. 9 after a temporary closure due to the staffing shortage. In a social media post Tuesday, Sept. 6, the bar and restaurant said the "cold beer and hot whiskey are back," although the kitchen is still dealing with some staffing issues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?

The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3955 S 17th Place Sheboygan WI

Adorable ranch in a lovely location. Job transfer is the only reason for listing. Welcome to this appealing home conveniently located on Sheboygan’s Southside. Corner windows in the living room allow for plenty of natural light. Cute, clean and cozy kitchen is centrally located in the home. It opens to the nice sized dining area featuring a patio door to the deck. Fully fenced yard with mature trees make for the perfect outdoor space for fall. The lower level is open, ready for your rec room finishes. Many updates throughout the years makes this home ”the one”!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford announces September repaving projects

HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

Racine prepares to host 1st-ever Bark in the Park

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You can be part of Racine's first annual "Bark in the Park" pet festival and 5K this weekend. Kristin Wilson, the assistant director at Billy's Posse Inc., and executive director Stacie Kraft, joined CBS 58 to tell us more about the event. To learn more,...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Taco Fest returns to Milwaukee this weekend, Sept. 10 🌮

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It might be Taco Tuesday, but you better save the fiesta until this weekend! Saturday, Sept. 10, is Taco Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee. Lori Fredrich, food and dining editor for OnMilwaukee, joined CBS 58 to talk about the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI

