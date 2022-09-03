Remember back in April when the Montclair Planning Board decided that the Label Street neighborhood did not meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment?. Tonight, there is another presentation for that same area, stressing that it meets the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The Oak and Label Presentation is on the agenda tonight of the Montclair Environmental Commission (which has its own website, independent of the Township).

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO