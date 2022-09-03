Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss Montclair Jazz Festival’s After Party with Turntablist DJ Logic
We know you are all excited for Montclair Jazz Festivall’s finale — the Downtown Jamboree — this Saturday, September 10. But once the last headliner takes a bow on the Downtown Jamboree stage, you won’t want to miss the After Party at the Wellmont Theater. The 2022 Montclair Jazz Festival keeps it jumping at the After Party as one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists, DJ Logic takes the Wellmont stage tapping into his supreme musicianship and eclectic tastes to spin an infectious groove.
Montclair’s Toni’s Kitchen Launches Toni’s Grill!
Montclair, NJ – Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry of St. Luke’s Church in Montclair, will debut its new food outreach initiative, Toni’s Grill, this Saturday, Sept. 10th at the Montclair Jazz Festival in downtown Montclair. The new food truck, serving grilled classics – burgers, chicken and fries – along with a choice of salads and wraps is being launched to reach those who are unhoused and other food insecure neighbors for whom grab-n-go meals are the best solution.
YMCA of Montclair Announces Welcoming Week Activities, September 9-18
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Join the YMCA of Montclair in celebrating Welcoming Week, September 9-18, a week of events that recognizes diversity and the community benefits of welcoming everyone and their contributions to the social fabric of the country. The event is an opportunity for neighbors—both immigrants and U.S.-born residents—to get to know one another and celebrate what unites people as a community.
A New Presentation For Montclair’s Label Street Neighborhood?
Remember back in April when the Montclair Planning Board decided that the Label Street neighborhood did not meet the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment?. Tonight, there is another presentation for that same area, stressing that it meets the criteria for an area in need of redevelopment. The Oak and Label Presentation is on the agenda tonight of the Montclair Environmental Commission (which has its own website, independent of the Township).
Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
