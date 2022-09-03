Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Twelve Family Members Die in a Fire in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - A fire in the Guatemalan municipality of Magdalena Milpas Altas killed 12 members of a family early on Tuesday, according to local firefighters. First responders found the bodies of five minors at the scene, with ages ranging from four months to 14 years. Preliminary findings show...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report
At Least Six Mozambicans Beheaded, Italian Nun Shot Dead by Insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique's Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday. Speaking in the resort town of Xai Xai north of the capital Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi said the insurgents unleashed a killing spree...
Iranian diplomats leave embassy in Albania after expulsion
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Iranian embassy staff in the Albanian capital worked through the night after they were given 24 hours to leave the country over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. It is the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack. Movement inside the Iranian embassy in Tirana continued nonstop from Wednesday into Thursday. An empty barrel was seen taken into the compound and later a fire was started in it, apparently burning documents. A diplomatic car went in and out, while an Albanian police officer communicated with the embassy before two officers entered and left after a few minutes. The staff have until noon (1000 GMT) Thursday to leave Albania.
US News and World Report
Vietnam Arrests Famous Noodle Vendor for 'Anti-State' Acts
HANOI (Reuters) - A noodle seller famous in Vietnam over a viral video that was widely viewed as mocking a top government official has been arrested, police said, the latest in a crackdown on critics of the country's communist rulers. Bui Tuan Lam, 38, who runs a beef noodle stall...
US News and World Report
One Suspect in Canadian Mass Stabbings Found Dead, Another Still on the Run
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said. The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people...
US News and World Report
Long COVID's Link to Suicide: Scientists Warn of Hidden Crisis
CHICAGO/LONDON (Reuters) - Scott Taylor never got to move on from COVID-19. The 56-year-old, who caught the disease in spring 2020, still had not recovered about 18 months later when he killed himself at his home near Dallas, having lost his health, memory and money. "No one cares. No one...
US News and World Report
Austria's Turk Proposed to Be Next UN Human Rights Chief
GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, a UN document showed. Turk, who now works in Guterres's office as Under Secretary-General for Policy, will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. The...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Asia's Southern Flank Shines in Fight Vs Surging Dollar
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's central banks, alarmed by the surging dollar's assault on their currencies, are ramping up their resistance with rate rises and market interventions, but it's the relatively vulnerable economies of South and Southeast Asia putting up the best fight. In Indonesia, high raw materials prices are helping...
US News and World Report
Three Survivors Rescued After Nine Die Climbing Icy Russian Volcano
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, Russia (Reuters) - The three surviving members of a Russian tour group stranded in freezing winds on Eurasia's highest active volcano were rescued on Tuesday, the regional emergency ministry said, after nine died on their way to the summit. The party of 12, which included two guides, set off...
US News and World Report
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
US News and World Report
Putin Shown in Tense Encounter With Chief of Staff at Far East War Games
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. The Zvezda military news service published video of Putin and chief of staff...
US News and World Report
Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report
Mother of Two, First Responder, Among Those Killed in Canada Stabbings
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower and a first responder were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Canada that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others. Canadian police said on Monday they found one of the suspects in...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Offers Condolences Over China Quake, Ready to Send Rescuers
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's government expressed its condolences to China on Tuesday for an earthquake in Sichuan province and said it was ready to send rescuers, in a sign of goodwill to Beijing despite weeks of military tensions. China, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the strong objections...
US News and World Report
Kiribati Suspends Appeals Court Judges as Constitutional Crisis Worsens
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Kiribati government has suspended three retired New Zealand judges sitting on its court of appeal, a New Zealand official said on Tuesday, worsening a constitutional crisis that has plagued the Pacific nation for months. A spokeswoman for New Zealand's foreign ministry said in an e-mail to...
