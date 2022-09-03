Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Amazon Looks To Pull Brakes On Hiring To Trim Pandemic Induced Fluff
Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks. Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss...
Benzinga
Apple In Trouble As Spotify Chief Canvasses EU To Heighten Regulatory Action Against The iPhone Maker
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT founder Daniel Ek exploited a rare visit to Brussels to apply personal pressure on the European Commission to accelerate the case against Apple Inc's AAPL practices, the Financial Times reports. Daniel Ek reportedly spoke with competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager regarding Apple's "anti-competitive conduct," citing other regulators'...
Decision Intelligence Highlighted at Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022 recently put Decision Intelligence center stage, with main stage presentations from Omri Kohl, the CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Dr. Lorien Pratt, Chief Scientist at Quantellia and the co-inventor of Decision Intelligence. Their presentations set out how the growing field of Decision Intelligence is taking artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to the next level, and formed part of a packed agenda of events. This year’s conference focused on the opportunities created by AI and featured speakers from technology giants including Dell, Google, and NVIDIA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005304/en/ Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “Decision Intelligence is built on the principle that you should not need a background in data science to access the benefits of advanced analytics. At Pyramid, we are committed to automating the decision process to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions with any data, for any person and any analytics need.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Monoprice Joule Review: Cheap 3D Printer, No New Ideas
If you hang out with 3D printing fanatics for any length of time, you’ll hear the word “clone” bandied about. We use it in reference to any 3D printer that’s not unique, which honestly, is a lot of machines on the market today. The Monoprice Joule takes cloning one step further – it’s actually a rebadge of the Voxelab Aquila X2, which we reviewed in 2021. A “rebadge” is when a company resells an existing product manufactured by another company with their own labeling. Costco is full of rebadged products – everything bearing the Kirkland label was made by someone else and sold as Costco’s house brand.
