Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
daystech.org
Three Autism Subgroups With Distinct Prenatal Risk Factors
Summary: Using massive knowledge units, researchers decided youngsters on the autism spectrum will be damaged into three subgroups primarily based upon co-occurring situations, and people subgroups are related to totally different prenatal danger elements. Infections, anti-inflammatory, and different advanced drugs have been related to one group, whereas joint problems and immune system issues have been related to one other. The third subgroup was related to general being pregnant problems. Researchers have developed a brand new blood check that may for autism and prenatal danger elements for ASD.
daystech.org
Improving ascertainment of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt with natural language processing
This examine presents a scalable NLP strategy that receives as enter an inventory of textual content expressions describing a medical end result of curiosity (end result question), scans all medical notes from an EHR, and computes an end result relevance rating for every affected person with enter textual content expressions in its notes. The output of this NLP system is a ranked listing of sufferers as potential circumstances for the end result of curiosity such that essentially the most related sufferers within the listing are ranked on the high. All strategies had been carried out in accordance with the related pointers and rules. The examine was permitted by the institutional evaluation board (IRB) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with waiver of consent (IRB #151156).
Comments / 0