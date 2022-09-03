ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Methylation#Duke University#Dna Sequence#Gene#Molecular Psychiatry
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
daystech.org

Three Autism Subgroups With Distinct Prenatal Risk Factors

Summary: Using massive knowledge units, researchers decided youngsters on the autism spectrum will be damaged into three subgroups primarily based upon co-occurring situations, and people subgroups are related to totally different prenatal danger elements. Infections, anti-inflammatory, and different advanced drugs have been related to one group, whereas joint problems and immune system issues have been related to one other. The third subgroup was related to general being pregnant problems. Researchers have developed a brand new blood check that may for autism and prenatal danger elements for ASD.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
daystech.org

Improving ascertainment of suicidal ideation and suicide attempt with natural language processing

This examine presents a scalable NLP strategy that receives as enter an inventory of textual content expressions describing a medical end result of curiosity (end result question), scans all medical notes from an EHR, and computes an end result relevance rating for every affected person with enter textual content expressions in its notes. The output of this NLP system is a ranked listing of sufferers as potential circumstances for the end result of curiosity such that essentially the most related sufferers within the listing are ranked on the high. All strategies had been carried out in accordance with the related pointers and rules. The examine was permitted by the institutional evaluation board (IRB) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with waiver of consent (IRB #151156).
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy