Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022 recently put Decision Intelligence center stage, with main stage presentations from Omri Kohl, the CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Dr. Lorien Pratt, Chief Scientist at Quantellia and the co-inventor of Decision Intelligence. Their presentations set out how the growing field of Decision Intelligence is taking artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to the next level, and formed part of a packed agenda of events. This year's conference focused on the opportunities created by AI and featured speakers from technology giants including Dell, Google, and NVIDIA. Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "Decision Intelligence is built on the principle that you should not need a background in data science to access the benefits of advanced analytics. At Pyramid, we are committed to automating the decision process to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions with any data, for any person and any analytics need."

